'Lonely' and 'Depressed' Barron Trump Spent His Childhood 'Trying to Get Dad Donald’s Attention,' Source Claims

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Being the youngest child of the U.S. president isn't all it's cracked up to be. Donald Trump's son Barron reportedly had a "lonely" childhood while at the White House during the POTUS' first administration beginning in 2016.

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According to TikTok creator Emily Weis, Barron, now 20, lived a private life while Donald, 80, was leader of the USA. Emily alleged in a recent video she's friends with Melania Trump's former assistant, who gave her all the tea about Barron's "sad" younger years.

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Barron Trump Liked to Play Sports on the White House Lawn

Source: @justtheband/TikTok According to Emily Weis, Barron Trump would spend his days alone playing Fortnite.

"Mostly, he plays Fortnite, goes to school, and then he'll go out in this grassy area and tap around a soccer ball, or just do sports," Emily recalled Melania's ex-staffer telling her. "He's always trying to get his dad's attention out there," the influencer continued. She also noted Donald was "super busy" and was not around most of the time to hang out with Barron, adding the NYU student would "tap on the window of the Oval Office and try to get him to come outside and spend time with him."

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Source: MEGA Barron Trump spent time trying to get Donald Trump's attention while at the White House.

"He's kind of a sad kid," Emily remembered her friend telling her about Barron, also stating he often looked "depressed." "Half of the country hates him because of who his father is; his mom's not around a lot," Emily continued. "They both have very busy schedules that are very separate from one another, and they don't make a lot of time for family time."

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Melania Trump Would 'Make Time' for Barron Trump

Source: MEGA Melania Trump previously said Barron Trump was bullied in his younger years.

Barron reportedly "never had any kids or other friends come to visit or play with him." According to Emily, the SOLLOS Yerba Mate founder was "basically ignored and kind of taken care of by one or two guys who managed his schedule and, I guess, essentially babysat him for four years." Melania, 56, was apparently the "only parent who would even sometimes make time" for Barron, alleging the 20-year-old didn't "have a relationship" with Donald "until [Barron] became politically useful for him. Typical narcissistic behavior."

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Source: MEGA Barron Trump also lived with Melania Trump at Mar-a-Lago.