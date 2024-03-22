Melania Trump Spent 'All Day' in Her Bathrobe When She Was First Lady, 'Avoided Being Scheduled': Book
It seems like Melania Trump didn't take her role as first lady seriously, according to Katie Rogers' book American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, from Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden.
In the tome, Melania “avoided being overscheduled, and at times avoided being scheduled at all,” Rogers wrote, adding that the former model's staff would convince her to do multiple events on days when they knew she could be “camera ready, with a full designer ensemble, dewy makeup, and a pristine blowout.”
However, they were only successful about "half the time," Rogers said.
Additionally, Trump sometimes spent "all day" in her bathrobe in the White House, and during the COVID-19 pandemic, this became part of her routine.
Stephanie Grisham, who used to be the former White House press secretary, got her “love of robes from Melania because she was constantly wearing them, more and more.”
As OK! previously reported, Trump has largely stayed out of the spotlight after her husband, Donald Trump, left the White House in 2021.
Donald, 77, previously explained why his wife doesn't typically attend rallies with him.
“[The people] love the fact that she’s not out there so much," he said at the time. “You know, a lot of first ladies will go out. They want to be everywhere. They get angry at their husband because he’s not introducing them. If I didn’t introduce Melania she’d be very happy about it. She’s just a different kind of a person. And she loves the country. She’s gonna be out quite a bit and she loves his country and she wants a great and she says hello.”
Melania did step out on March 19, but when she was asked if the public would be seeing her more on the campaign trail, she simply replied: "Stay tuned."
Her response then got ripped apart by her ex-friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff.
"When a journalist asked, 'Mrs. Trump, are you going to return to the campaign trail with your husband?' Melania said, '"Stay Tuned.' Let me interpret this for you DON’T HOLD YOUR BREATHE!" Stephanie, wrote via X, formerly known as Twitter.
Stephanie has previously weighed in on Melania being in office again, stating she hopes she never sees it happen.
"It's very easy to use words, and that's who Melania is," she said.
"She can talk about independence, she can talk about grace, but they're empty words, they mean nothing she said, adding that Trump becoming the first lady again would be "the most tragic thing for our country. "
"Giving her that platform [would] do positively, absolutely nothing, except create more controversy," she concluded.