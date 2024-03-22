Melania Trump Spent 'All Day' in Her Bathrobe When She Was First Lady, 'Avoided Being Scheduled': Book

It seems like Melania Trump didn't take her role as first lady seriously, according to Katie Rogers' book American Woman: The Transformation of the Modern First Lady, from Hillary Clinton to Jill Biden.

In the tome, Melania “avoided being overscheduled, and at times avoided being scheduled at all,” Rogers wrote, adding that the former model's staff would convince her to do multiple events on days when they knew she could be “camera ready, with a full designer ensemble, dewy makeup, and a pristine blowout.”

However, they were only successful about "half the time," Rogers said.