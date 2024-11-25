or
Melania Trump Makes Rare Public Appearance to Dine With Donald and Barron at Mar-a-Lago After Staying Away From Campaign Trail: Watch

Photo of Donald Trump, Melania Trump and Barron Trump.
Source: mega

The Trumps had a family dinner a few days before Thanksgiving.

By:

Nov. 25 2024, Updated 11:51 a.m. ET

Though Melania Trump was hardly ever by husband Donald Trump's side during his campaign for the 2024 election, she was seen having dinner with the president-elect and their son, Barron Trump, at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday, November 24.

Another guest at the resort filmed a video to show the trio was eating with Melania's father, Viktor Knavs, in the middle of the patio, which was packed with other diners.

melania trump rare public dine donald barron mar a lago
Source: @_johnnymaga/x

Melania Trump made a rare public appearance to dine with Donald, Barron and her father on Sunday, November 24.

It appears Barron, 18, is back home on Thanksgiving break from New York University, where he enrolled earlier this fall.

Melania's outing with the family comes as somewhat of a surprise since the former first lady, 54, has barely been by her 78-year-old husband's side this year.

The model wasn't even seen with her spouse the night of the election.

Melania also shocked the public when she declined First Lady Jill Biden's invitation to the White House when the president-elect met with Joe Biden to discuss a peaceful transition of power earlier this month.

While one insider claimed Melania's snub was due to a scheduling conflict with promo for her memoir, another claimed she's still holding a grudge against the Bidens for the FBI's 2022 raid of Mar-a-Lago in connection to the classified documents case.

"Jill Biden’s husband authorized the FBI snooping through her underwear drawer," the source said. "The Bidens are disgusting. Jill Biden isn’t someone Melania needs to meet."

Melania Trump

melania trump rare public dine donald barron mar a lago
Source: mega

The couple's son is currently a freshman at New York University.

After Donald won the 2024 election, CNN reported Melania is "unlikely to move to Washington full-time in her second go-around as first lady."

Instead of the White House, she'll spend most of her time in New York City and Palm Beach, Fla.

Nonetheless, it was announced on Friday, November 22, that Melania made her first hire for Donald's second term, appointing aide Hayley Harrison to be her chief of staff.

"Mrs. Harrison has maintained an integral role and exceptional leadership on the First Lady’s team over the past seven years. She has a strong understanding of White House operations, and as Chief of Staff, Mrs. Harrison will oversee and manage the East Wing’s team while strategically liaising with other parts of government," a social media statement from Melania's office read.

melania trump rare public dine donald barron mar a lago
Source: mega

Melania was not by Donald's side the night of the 2024 election.

Since winning the election, the businessman has made several controversial picks for his cabinet, such as nominating former WWE co-chair Linda McMahon, 76, as education secretary and Robert F. Kennedy Jr., 70, as secretary of health despite being anti-vaccine.

His pick for attorney, Matt Gaetz, withdrew last week amid the drama surrounding his s-- trafficking investigation.

"While the momentum was strong, it is clear that my confirmation was unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition," Gatez, 42, stated. "There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I'll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General. Trump's DOJ must be in place and ready on Day 1."

