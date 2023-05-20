Melania Trump Renegotiating Her Prenup With Donald Trump After She's Humiliated Over His Affairs, Source Claims
After Donald Trump was accused of paying Stormy Daniels to keep quiet about their alleged prior affair, the former president's wife, Melania Trump, is now trying to rearrange her prenup, a source claimed.
“This really was a take-it- or-leave-it situation,” a source spilled. “Let’s just say Melania was in no mood to negotiate with Donald — and he knew full well there was no chance he was returning to the Oval Office without her.”
To make matters worse, the 76-year-old a Manhattan federal jury found that he sexually abused E. Jean Carroll in a department store back in the '90s.
Though Donald has adamantly denied the incident occurred, an insider claimed the couple were going to try out a three-month separation.
“She was going to summer in Europe with Barron and take the time to gure out her next steps regarding her marriage,” an insider alleged. But Donald was desperate and had to make a deal, so she took full advantage of the situation.”
As a result, Melania, 53, tried to take the power back in her relationship.
As OK! previously reported, the two are rarely seen out and about together, which is on purpose.
“The former president and Melania have a very unique arrangement,” revealed an insider. “They live separate lives that rarely intersect and have done so for some time. Donald is content to host elaborate dinners for Republican officials and pursue his political career and agenda — and Melania has absolutely no interest in participating."
“She rarely appears at his events and lives apart from him at the club," the insider added. “She mostly keeps to herself and stays out of Donald’s way as long as he stays out of hers. It works for both of them.”
After Trump was arrested and arraigned in April, he flew back to Florida to give a speech — but Melania was nowhere to be found.
However, Melania came out of hiding to express how she feels about her hubby running for president again.
“He has my support, and we look forward to restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength,” she told Fox News in an interview published on May 9. “My husband achieved tremendous success in his first administration, and he can lead us toward greatness and prosperity once again."
