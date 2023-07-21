Donald Trump Kisses 'Loser' Kari Lake at NJ Golf Club as People Wonder If She's the 'Next Melania': Watch
K-I-S-S-I-N-G!
On Wednesday, July 19, Donald Trump was recorded giving a quick smooch to failed 2022 Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake — months after sources revealed the pair have been spending a lot of time together lately.
In the short clip, which was posted to Twitter on Thursday, July 20, the former president and the conservative news anchor were seen in a crowd of people at Trump's Bedminster, N.J., golf club. The 2024 presidential candidate leaned into his close friend for a kiss as he arrived to the establishment.
In response to the footage, which was tweeted alongside the caption, "Last night at Bedminster. Honey, I'm home," people speculated the relationship between the pair of politicians as they worried about what this means for Melania Trump.
"Where's Meloma [sic] and his son?" one person asked, while another said, "Malaria's [sic] gonna be pissed."
"4th time is a charm," a third user penned, referencing Donald's many marriages.
Others added, "That's Kari 'Loser' Lake! Could she be next Melania?" and "There's gonna be a 3-way scandal coming out next isn't there???"
The potentially scandalous video came after a source recently divulged that Kari spends a lot of her time at Donald's Mar-a-Lago home.
"Kari Lake is there every night ... She's there all the time," an insider dished. "There's a suite there that she practically lives in."
They shared that Donald often spends time in the Florida home "on the weekends," and loves to "turns the music up" after dinner. Meanwhile, the source claimed Melania is usually only seen joining him for dinner on Saturday nights.
One reason Lake might be spending so much time with the father-of-five is because she hopes to be his running mate for the upcoming election.
"She is working the deal. She wants something bigger, fast, to compensate for her loss in Arizona," a separate source alleged.
In January, Donald praised Kari for her attempts at reversing the results of November's election.
"It's a shame what happened, they had the machines, quote 'broken,' OK, a lot of these Republican area machines were broken, it's a disgrace and ultimately she's going to be victorious," he claimed.
"But I just want to thank everybody for being there. We love you all," he continued.