Melania Trump Blasted by Former Pal for Being Part of Donald Trump's 'Transactional Criminal Enterprise': She 'Is Very Well Aware of Everything'
Melania Trump's former unpaid advisor and pal Stephanie Winston Wolkoff recently opened up about her experience with the former First Lady on the Lights On with Jessica Denson podcast.
During the discussion, Wolkoff was asked about her stance on ex-President Donald Trump's then looming indictment for January 6th and election interference.
The author of book Melania & Me resigned from her position for model in 2018, however, she shared her supposed knowledge of the Trump's alleged criminal activity.
"Accountability means everything, and justice means everything. And we're finally seeing that happen," she said about the indictment spearheaded by Special Counsel Jack Smith.
"We now are seeing all of these indictments come down and we are hearing the truth, the facts, and they are from other people, other voice recordings, other text messages, other signals, and it's nothing that's transparent in Trump world. Everything that needs to be, that should be, finally is in the hands of Jack Smith," she explained.
"I think Melania Trump was subpoenaed several times in different investigations. Whether or not she complied with them and what she actually handed over is going to be, I think, a shock to all of us," Wolkoff added of the mother-of-one.
"I do believe that between her texts and Signal and WhatsApp and also her many different emails that she uses, that there absolutely is going to be evidence that shows that she understood what was going on and that she was a part of everything that really does go on with Donald and is very much aligned with his thinking and the way that they support each other. Forget about being a transactional couple. They are a transactional criminal enterprise," she claimed of the powerful duo.
"I pray that people that are listening to this really, really listen and understand that the corruption and the disingenuousness and the deceit and the deception is all very real," Wolkoff continued of her former friend.
"…I do hope the investigators do have her Signals that I have, and I hope that they have her text messages, and I hope that they have every email that was written on a non-government email address, because those emails show Melania is very well aware of everything," she alleged.