Bill Gates' Ex-Wife Melinda Gates No Longer Dating Jon Du Pre Despite Sparking Engagement Rumors With Diamond Ring
Melinda Gates' new bling doesn't mean she's off the market.
After the mom-of-three stepped out with a diamond ring on her finger over this past weekend, it was speculated that she and Jon Du Pre were engaged — however, her rep shut down the gossip.
"Melinda is not engaged and is no longer dating Jon Du Pre," the spokesperson revealed to a news outlet.
It's unclear when Bill Gates' ex-wife and the journalist split. They first sparked dating rumors in 2022.
The 59-year-old's romance with Du Pre was her first since she and the Microsoft founder, 68, divorced in 2021, though they had been discussing their split since 2019.
"After a great deal of thought and a lot of work on our relationship, we have made the decision to end our marriage. Over the last 27 years, we have raised three incredible children and built a foundation that works all over the world to enable all people to lead healthy, productive lives," they wrote in a joint statement.
"We continue to share a belief in that mission and will continue our work together at the foundation, but we no longer believe we can grow together as a couple in this next phase of our lives," they concluded. "We ask for space and privacy for our family as we begin to navigate this new life."
"It wasn’t one moment or one specific thing that happened," Melinda said in a 2022 interview of why they called it quits. "There just came a point in time where there was enough there that I realized it just wasn’t healthy and I couldn’t trust what we had."
However, she admitted her former spouse's connection to late convicted s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein did concern her.
"I did not like that he had meetings with Jeffrey Epstein, no. I made that clear to him," she spilled.
Melinda revealed she did meet Epstein once, explaining, "I regretted it the second I walked in the door. He was abhorrent. He was evil personified. My heart breaks for these women."
"Any of the questions remaining about what Bill's relationship there was, those are for Bill to answer," the philanthropist continued. "But I made it very clear how I felt about him."
Bill went on to date Paula Hurd, with their romance being confirmed in February 2023 — though they had been seen out together on a few occasions in 2022.