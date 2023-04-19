Melissa Gorga Declares She Needs To 'Cut' Out 'Vile' Sister-In-Law Teresa Giudice After Blowout Fight: 'I'm Done'
Melissa Gorga may be putting the final nail in the coffin when it comes to her relationship with Teresa Giudice.
During the Tuesday, April 18, episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, the dueling sister-in-laws got into a heated argument during the cast's trip to Ireland after costar Rachel Fuda asked if Gorga and Giudice’s kids were close.
“Well, they were, and then Antonia [Gorga] didn’t come,” the Skinny Italian author said of her niece not attending her daughter Melania Giudice's birthday bash.
Gorga hit back in disbelief, asking Giudice if she was really about to blame her eldest daughter for their problems. “Well, Milania was so hurt that Antonia didn’t go to her Sweet 16,” the newlywed continued. “Milania said, ‘Well I celebrated her, I wish she would’ve celebrated me.'”
The "On Display" singer explained that the teenager was busy with a a cheer competition in Pennsylvania that day before slamming her family member in a confessional, adding, "What do you wanna prove? That you’ll go so low that you’ll even say your niece is doing something wrong now?”
“That’s like, disgusting that you’d even bring them up,” Gorga exclaimed to Giudice. “I’m just not gonna ever. You be that aunt — I’m not gonna be that aunt."
Later on in the episode, Gorga told best friend Margaret Josephs she could not handle the tension with her spouse's sister anymore. “I almost wanna look her in the eye and be like, ‘This is vile, and I need to cut the cancer out. I’m done,'” the Envy boutique owner stated.
“If Rachel looked at me for that question, you know what I would’ve said? ‘They love each other very much,'” Gorga told Josephs. “That would’ve been my answer. She is pointing her finger now at my daughter.”
In a confessional, the 44-year-old made it clear where she stands with the Dancing With the Stars alum after years of fighting. “I’m not doing this anymore,” Gorga — who did not attend Guidice's August wedding to Luis Ruelas — said. “I’m gonna sit here, and I’m gonna let it go because I have nothing to prove not to her or to anyone even at this table. I washed my hands of it.”
“To bring the kids into it, to me, as a mom — all-time low,” she told husband Joe Gorga. “At this point, I feel so far gone from her, Joe. Like, for the first time ever it ran through my body. I’m not sure we belong at the wedding.”