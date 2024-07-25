OK Magazine
'Hypocrite!': Melissa Gorga and Rachel Fuda Accuse Teresa Giudice of Gaslighting After She Pleads for Peace

Composite picture of Melissa Gorga, Teresa Giudice and Rachel Fuda.
Source: MEGA

Rachel Fuda and Melissa Gorga are not buying Teresa Giudice's call for peace.

Jul. 25 2024, Published 9:18 a.m. ET

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice issued a lengthy message calling for toxicity surrounding the show to stop — but RHONJ costars Melissa Gorga and Rachel Fuda are not buying it.

Source: MEGA

Melissa Gorga has been feuding with Teresa Giudice for years.

Soon after Giudice posted her statement on July 24 to Instagram, Gorga took to her Instagram Story to share a picture of a sheep with a cut out of a wolf inside of it. The caption on top of the photo read, “Beware of wolf in sheep’s clothing #laughable #delusional.”

Source: MEGA

Rachel Fuda has not gotten along with Teresa Giudice.

Fuda also took to her Instagram Story to share three separate posts. The first one was a lengthy answer to the question “What is gaslighting?” “Gaslighting is a specific kind of emotional abuse that involves simultaneous attempts to convince a person of something untrue while also suggesting that they are wrong, crazy, or not seeing things clearly,” the message stated. “Beyond normal persuasion, gaslighting is the intentional act of misleading someone and using manipulative and deceptive tactics to undermine their perception of reality.” “In relationships, gaslighting is usually a recurrent pattern of behavior aimed at breaking down a person’s ability to criticize, question or challenge the other person now and in the future," the note continued.

matts square template
Source: MEGA

Teresa Giudice was accused of gaslighting by her castmates.

The next Instagram Story Fuda shared was a meme of Steve Carell from The Office. On top of a picture of Carell which said, “you are a thief of joy” was the following caption: “me trying to explain to toxic ppl why I can’t be around them.”

Fuda also shared one final quote, depicting a man with a megaphone that said, “There’s nothing funnier than a hypocrite with a big mouth & bad memory.”

Source: MEGA

Melissa Gorga is married to Teresa Giudice's brother.

In Giudice’s original statement that she shared on her main feed of her Instagram on July 24, she did not point fingers at any of her costars; rather, she began by taking accountability, noting that she had “been a part of my fair share of drama with my cast mates.” Giudice went on to note that the “disgusting” behavior on social media that is “fueled by toxic people not affiliated with the show” has “affected all of us on the cast and our families.” “This hate and toxicity has got to stop,” Giudice begged. “I am asking everyone to stop engaging in any negativity towards my cast mates and all of our families. Enough is enough.”

