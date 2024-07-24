'Enough Is Enough!': Teresa Giudice Says 'RHONJ' Cast Affected by 'Dark and Toxic' False Narratives and Lies

"I have been on The Real Housewives of New Jersey for the last 14 seasons and during that time I have seen and been a part of my fair share of drama with my cast mates," she began via Instagram on Wednesday, July 24. "What is happening off camera on social media, is absolutely disgusting and is fueled by toxic people who are not affiliated with the show or the cast and are only interested in promoting themselves by spreading their hate through false narratives and lies. It has affected all of us on the cast and our families. They are attacking our children, going after our businesses and they are turning something that is supposed to be entertainment into something very dark and toxic."

She continued, "This hate and toxicity has to stop. I am asking everyone to stop engaging in any negativity towards my cast mates and all of our families. Enough is enough. Love love love Teresa."