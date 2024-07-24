'Enough Is Enough!': Teresa Giudice Says 'RHONJ' Cast Affected by 'Dark and Toxic' False Narratives and Lies
Teresa Giudice may be on a dramatic reality show, but she wants to live her life peacefully when the cameras aren't rolling.
Amid rumors of a cast shake-up and feuds, the TV star, 52, made it clear she wants everyone to get along as much as they can.
"I have been on The Real Housewives of New Jersey for the last 14 seasons and during that time I have seen and been a part of my fair share of drama with my cast mates," she began via Instagram on Wednesday, July 24. "What is happening off camera on social media, is absolutely disgusting and is fueled by toxic people who are not affiliated with the show or the cast and are only interested in promoting themselves by spreading their hate through false narratives and lies. It has affected all of us on the cast and our families. They are attacking our children, going after our businesses and they are turning something that is supposed to be entertainment into something very dark and toxic."
She continued, "This hate and toxicity has to stop. I am asking everyone to stop engaging in any negativity towards my cast mates and all of our families. Enough is enough. Love love love Teresa."
As OK! previously reported, the RHONJ ladies have been at it this past season. So much so, the reunion was scrapped, however, a new format was introduced.
"I was happy with it," the book author said when the news was revealed. "The viewers are going to have to see how it plays out, I can't give it away, but I feel good with it."
"You'll see the truth," the mother-of-four added. "Everything I've been saying all along has been the truth. I don't lie, I'm not fake. I don't put fake storylines out there. I don't hurt other people's families. If you're a viewer, you've been with me a long time and you'll see that. But other people do that, and they do it for storylines. So I'm ready for the truth to be out there."
According to Variety, the cast members got together on Monday, July 15, at Rails Steakhouse in Towaco, N.J., to film a watch party instead of a reunion for Season 14.
The groups "were divided between sisters-in-law Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga. Team Teresa comprised full-time cast member and loyal collaborator, Jennifer Aydin, along with Giudice’s former enemy-turned-inexplicable-ally, Jackie Goldschneider (in a 'friend' role this season)," the outlet stated.
Gorga, who is not on speaking terms with Giudice, previously said she'd love for things to evolve moving forward.
“I agree with Bravo that there needs to be changes... I agree with that 100 percent," she told Entertainment Tonight.
“I think things have gotten really toxic,” Gorga shared. “There's two of my cast members that have played really dirty behind the scenes and it's coming out. It's all coming out, because it always rises to the top, it always comes out in the laundry. It's been years, so it's all coming forward."