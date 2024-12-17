Melissa Gorga Reveals Her Favorite 'RHONJ' Christmas Episode: 'A Memorable Moment for Me'

Gorga speaks exclusively with OK! about her most treasured RHONJ Christmas episode, her new line of sprinkle cookies and what she's looking forward to in 2025.

"My favorite Christmas moment on RHONJ has to be from my first season when my daughter, Antonia, who was only 4 years old at the time, asked me how old Jesus was going to be on his birthday," she says of the 2011 episode entitled "A Very Jersey Christmas." "It was the cutest, most innocent question and such a memorable moment for me."