Melissa Gorga Reveals Her Favorite 'RHONJ' Christmas Episode: 'A Memorable Moment for Me'
Melissa Gorga spent many Christmases with The Real Housewives of New Jersey cameras rolling.
The Bravo star's 12 Seasons on the reality series featured hilarious moments with her kids, dessert-related feuds and many family gatherings during the holidays.
Gorga speaks exclusively with OK! about her most treasured RHONJ Christmas episode, her new line of sprinkle cookies and what she's looking forward to in 2025.
"My favorite Christmas moment on RHONJ has to be from my first season when my daughter, Antonia, who was only 4 years old at the time, asked me how old Jesus was going to be on his birthday," she says of the 2011 episode entitled "A Very Jersey Christmas." "It was the cutest, most innocent question and such a memorable moment for me."
Gorga's new business venture, Sprinkle by MG, was inspired after Teresa Giudice criticized her for bringing the specific sweet treat to her house for the holidays in a previous episode of the Bravo series. "Even before that unforgettable RHONJ moment, sprinkle cookies have been a beloved tradition in our family, especially during holidays and celebrations," Gorga notes of what her new business means to her.
"Sprinkle cookies have always been my absolute favorite, so I wanted to take something meaningful and nostalgic to me and turn it into the perfect version to share with my amazing followers," the Envy boutique owner explains of the passion project.
Gorga knows the delectable snack always needs a fun drink to go with it. "I love pairing my sprinkle cookies with a sprinkle cookie martini! It’s a festive, fun drink that I whip up for guests during the holidays — it’s always a hit and adds a little sparkle to the season," she adds.
While looking ahead to 2025, the mother-of-three already has new ventures in the works. "I’m so excited to expand Sprinkle by MG! We’ve already got some amazing plans in motion, including a Valentine’s Day-themed cookie collection that will make the sweetest gifts for your loved ones," she teases. "And here’s a little hint: crumble cakes might be in the works, too! It’s going to be a delicious year."
For now, Gorga is focusing on enjoying quality time with her loved ones. "My favorite part of the holidays is getting all of my friends and family together. Christmas Eve is so special to me because we celebrate with the Italian-American tradition of The Feast of the Seven Fishes dinner. It’s such a beautiful way to connect and carry on traditions that mean so much to us," she notes.