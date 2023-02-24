'RHONJ' Stars At War: Everything Teresa Giudice & Melissa Gorga Have Said About Their Relationship Over The Years
Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga never seem to be able to get on the same page.
The Real Housewives of New Jersey stars and sister-in-laws have been going head to head with each other since the Envy boutique owner and the Skinny Italian author's brother, Joe Gorga, joined the hit Bravo series in 2011.
"Since my family came on the show, it was very hard for me to enjoy being on TV," Teresa — who is an original cast member of RHONJ — said in an interview earlier this year. "Here I am, just getting my feet wet, enjoying it and then bam. I get knocked, really stabbed in the heart with my family coming on the show behind my back. It was very sad because I felt like my dream kind of got shattered."
Melissa claimed for years her husband's sibling was aware they were coming onto the reality series. The two later seemed to put their differences aside in order to keep the peace.
"We are a work in progress. I feel like forever. Until the day I die. It's real. I love being able to tell the world that it's okay if you have someone in your family that you're not perfect with," Melissa exclusively told OK! in 2022. "We're still family. We still wish the best for each other, but we just don't wanna go to lunch. It's never perfect. It might be one day, but it's not right now."
However, that did not last for long, as the "On Display" vocalist and Joe skipped out on the Dancing With the Stars' alum's August wedding to Luis Ruelas after a blow out fight. Now, both sides say the door is officially closed on their relationship.
“Right now, I need to heal myself,” Teresa said in an interview earlier this month. “And I need to be around people that are happy for me, people that bring me up. I am focusing on myself, I am focusing on my family... my mental health.”
"It's exhausting, if I'm being honest. I think I say that a lot this season. It's up and down, and in and out, and high and not high. I'm mad, I'm not mad. I'm going to stab you. Just, how about, get away?" Melissa explained of there broken dynamic. "I am secure enough that I don't feel guilty anymore. I know I've always done the right thing. Not perfect, but I've really tried to help and fix it, so I'm washing my hands now. I'm done. I'm done with the toxic."