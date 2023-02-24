'RHONJ' Stars At War: Everything Teresa Giudice & Melissa Gorga Have Said About Their Relationship Over The Years

"Since my family came on the show, it was very hard for me to enjoy being on TV," Teresa — who is an original cast member of RHONJ — said in an interview earlier this year. "Here I am, just getting my feet wet, enjoying it and then bam. I get knocked, really stabbed in the heart with my family coming on the show behind my back. It was very sad because I felt like my dream kind of got shattered."

Melissa claimed for years her husband's sibling was aware they were coming onto the reality series. The two later seemed to put their differences aside in order to keep the peace.

"We are a work in progress. I feel like forever. Until the day I die. It's real. I love being able to tell the world that it's okay if you have someone in your family that you're not perfect with," Melissa exclusively told OK! in 2022. "We're still family. We still wish the best for each other, but we just don't wanna go to lunch. It's never perfect. It might be one day, but it's not right now."