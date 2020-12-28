It’s official! Real Housewives Of New Jersey star Teresa Giudice‘s new boyfriend, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, is family-approved.

In a photo posted by Giudice’s sister-in-law Melissa Gorga on Christmas Day, Giudice and Ruelas posed for a holiday shot along with Melissa and Joe Gorga, and everyone was all smiles for the camera.

“We haven’t been able to post a couples pic in a while,” Melissa captioned the cheerful shot. She and Giudice are jointly raising glasses of wine to the camera, as their men grin on either side of them.

This isn’t the first time that fans have gotten a good eyeful of Ruelas, however. Although they’ve been on the record as dating since last month, photos haven’t been all that plentiful of the new pair. That said, the couple went “Instagram official” last week, when Giudice posted a photo of the pair together in formal wear on December 22.

“The BEST thing that came out of 2020 ❣️,” the 48-year-old captioned the shot, in which she sported a black dress, while Ruelas’ arm was firmly wrapped around her waist.

The Bravo star and Ruelas also attended the wedding of Dolores Catania’s hairstylist on December 10 in New Jersey, and they looked adorable while posing in the photobooth.

In November, Giudice — who shares daughters Gia, 19, Gabriella, 16, Milania, 14, and Audriana, 11, with her ex, Joe Giudice — said of her developing romance, “It’s fairly new, so I’m taking things slow and we’ll see where it goes from there,” on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen.

Teresa and Joe finalized their divorce after 20 years of marriage in November. Joe is living in Italy after a judge deported him following his 41-month prison sentence.

The businessman revealed in October that he has also moved on from his ex and has found someone special, too. As he told Wendy Williams of lawyer Daniela Fittipaldi: “We’ve been seeing each other, you know what I mean? I wouldn’t say that we’re boyfriend, girlfriend, but we’re kind of, like, hanging out a lot.”

A source revealed that Fittipaldi has met two of Giudice’s daughters, Gia and Milania, when they visited him in Italy and “they all bonded really well.”