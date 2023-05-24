Teresa Giudice Claims Joe and Melissa Gorga Were the Ones Who Put Her in Jail During Explosive 'RHONJ' Reunion Trailer — Watch
The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 reunion seems to officially be the nail in the coffin for the relationship between the Giudices and the Gorgas.
In a preview for the three-part special, Teresa Giudice accused brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga of calling the FBI on herself and ex-husband, Joe Giudice, which ultimately lead them to be charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud and bank fraud, making false statements on loan applications and bankruptcy fraud in 2013.
“You think that Melissa put you in jail?” host Andy Cohen asked the Skinny Italian author about her 2015 prison stint, to which she replied, “I spoke to the FBI.”
Things only got worse as a frustrated Teresa yelled towards the Envy boutique owner, “I can’t wait to never see your f****** face again after today!"
Melissa came back with a statement alluding to the OG's job on the show, “Oh, why? Where are you going?”
“You’re leaving,” Teresa spat back at her estranged family member before Melissa screamed in question, “Oh, I am?”
The rollercoaster ride of a reunion comes as the "On Display" singer and her husband chose not to attend the Dancing With the Stars alum's August 2022 wedding to Luis Ruelas, a decision they made after accusing Teresa of spreading a rumor that Melissa cheated on Joe.
RHONJ fans are in for a wild ride, as the Bravo boss teased how toxic the hours-long sit down with the entire cast really was. “The level of – I won’t even say vitriol – I will say hate Teresa and Melissa [have], it’s, I mean the gloves are off I’ve never seen anything like it, and the way the two of them were going back and forth... ” he said during his radio show last month.
“Neither [Giudice or Gorga] wanted the other to have the last word in any petty fight,” which made the situation even more “monumental and upsetting," Cohen revealed.
The reunion starts airing on Tuesday, May 30.