Teresa Giudice Claims Joe and Melissa Gorga Were the Ones Who Put Her in Jail During Explosive 'RHONJ' Reunion Trailer — Watch

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 13 reunion seems to officially be the nail in the coffin for the relationship between the Giudices and the Gorgas.

In a preview for the three-part special, Teresa Giudice accused brother Joe Gorga and sister-in-law Melissa Gorga of calling the FBI on herself and ex-husband, Joe Giudice, which ultimately lead them to be charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud, wire fraud and bank fraud, making false statements on loan applications and bankruptcy fraud in 2013.