Melissa Gorga Claims Teresa Giudice Is Trying To 'Destroy' Her Marriage To Joe In Juicy New 'RHONJ' Trailer: Watch
Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice's feud just keeps getting nastier.
In the midseason trailer for Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey, the Envy Boutique owner gave insight as to why she and husband, Joe Gorga, decided against attending the Skinny Italian author's August wedding to Luis Ruelas.
“How can I celebrate somebody else’s marriage when they are constantly trying to destroy mine?” Melissa tells costar Dolores Catania over the phone in the Monday, March 27, preview of Teresa.
In another shot in the clip, we see the Dancing With the Stars alum crying to her makeup artist while in her wedding dress about how her "only sibling" won't be there on her big day.
Newbie Danielle Cabral also drops some juicy gossip when she tells the "On Display" singer that presumably Margaret Joseph's ex-best friend Laura Lee Jansen supposedly told her, “She caught you in the backseat of a car, kissing a guy."
Despite any alleged woes in the Gorga's marriage, Teresa's relationship with Joe and Melissa has been at a standstill after their absence from her wedding. “Right now, I need to heal myself,” the newlywed said in a recent interview about her relationship with her only brother and sister-in-law.
"And I need to be around people that are happy for me, people that bring me up. I am focusing on myself, I am focusing on my family... my mental health," she continued.
"Starting from Season 3 on, I really didn’t watch the show. I was just busy raising my daughters and it was real hard for me to watch again. That is when my family came on, and it was not a good situation,” Teresa explained. “I am definitely watching from now on and I have been watching… I have watched it all and it is sad to watch."
“In hindsight, I should have saw what was being said about me… Maybe it saved a lot of heartaches because maybe things would have been worse… I kept the peace while my parents were alive," the OG said.