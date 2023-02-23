Melissa Joan Hart Shockingly Reveals She & Ryan Reynolds Had A Romantic Relationship In The '90s
Nineties "It Girl" Melissa Joan Hart just opened up about her low-key fling with a now Hollywood hunk.
During the Monday, February 20, episode of the "Hey Dude...The 90s Called" podcast, the Sabrina the Teenage Witch actress revealed the details of her and Ryan Reynolds' brief romance, which occurred during their younger years while they were both stars on Nickelodeon shows.
Hart, 46, explained how at the time, she was a fan of The Proposal star's show Fifteen, which he starred in alongside Chris "Corky" William Martin, and she then eventually starred with Reynolds on a project. "I dated Corky and kind of had a little thing with Ryan," she admitted of romancing both guys.
"I met Corky... in Utah or something at a Nick Takes Over Your School [event] and we started phone dating from Vancouver to Orlando," the Clarissa Explains It All alum dished. "And then I worked with Ryan Reynolds on the first Sabrina [the Teenage Witch] movie. The first movie we did, Ryan was in it."
The Melissa & Joey star previously admitted to the short-lived relationship with the Deadpool actor and detailed what he used to be like before becoming one of Tinseltown's hottest leading men.
"We were smitten and cute. He was adorable. He was a really nice guy," Hart said in a 2017 interview with Australia's Studio 10 show. "He wasn't like, the Ryan Reynolds everybody knows these days. You can see, in the clip, the crazy hair. He was sweet — he was very sweet."
Despite not ending up with Reynolds — who went on to marry Blake Lively, with whom he shares daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, Betty, 3, and a newborn — things ended up pretty good for the former teen star.
Hart wed musician Mark Wilkerson in 2003, and they now share three sons, Mason, 17, Braydon, 14, and Tucker, 10. The Holiday in Handcuffs star is more than grateful to have married a man who is also an amazing father to their brood.
“Oh, he’s an amazing dad,” Hart told OK! in 2012. “He’s a better dad than I am a mom, I hate to say. I’m the oldest of eight kids, I always thought it was ingrained in me to be a good mom, but my husband is unbelievable.”