Melissa Joan Hart 'Couldn't Be More Flattered' Fans Think She Doesn't Look Old Enough to Play a Grandmother in New Lifetime Movie
Melissa Joan Hart isn't upset about the latest reason she went viral.
The 47-year-old's fans were stunned after a clip made its rounds on the Internet in which she played the role of a grandmother in her new Lifetime movie, Would You Kill for Me? The Mary Bailey Story.
Fans took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to praise Hart for her youthful looks as well as to lament that the casting choice made them feel old.
"Well, Melissa Joan Hart is now being cast as a grandma… ugh. That’s enough internet for today," one user wrote, while another quipped, "Melissa Joan Hart is four years older than me and getting cast as a grandma so I just need to lie down for a minute.
"I just saw a clip of a movie where Melissa Joan Hart was playing a grandma and when i tell you my brain said 'can not compute'. no way I’m that old," a third follower joked.
Following the faux-outrage at the casting choice, the Holiday in Handcuffs star shared a picture of a news story titled, "Melissa Joan Hart Is Playing A Grandma In A Lifetime Movie & People ARE NOT Okay."
"Let me explain...." she captioned the snapshot. "While I'm proud of my performance in my most recent movie #WouldYouKillForMe, I couldn't be more flattered that people don't think of me as a grandmother (no matter how possible it is at the age of 47)."
"It's also refreshing to go viral for my work and not something controversial," she added. "I guess now Clarissa can Explain AARP or play the Middle-Aged Witch."
Social media personality Celina Myers, who has a role in the flick, replied in the comments section, "When I got the script and saw you were playing a grandma I was like …. Wait …. This doesn’t make sense!"
Other fans gushed they would rally around Hart regardless of who she played.
"Your caption is why we love you," one follower said. "Grew up with you and you've always said what's on your mind. Clarissa, Sabrina, Mel & Joey, etc 😍 if you're in it I'm watching."
Hart was a beloved sitcom staple in the 1990s and has since gone on to star in a number of holiday movies — but she's especially remembered as her work in Sabrina the Teenage Witch.
As OK! previously reported, the actress shared her mixed reaction to the show's spookier reboot, The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina.
"I watched a little bit with Netflix, but I don’t think it really appeals to me," she explained at the time. "I love the fact that the character lives on. There’s been a lot of 007s, there’s been a lot of Batmans and now there get to be a few Sabrinas."