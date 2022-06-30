Meredith Vieira Admits She Has No Interest In Rejoining 'The View': 'That Sounds Like A Prison Term'

It's been a long time since Meredith Vieira left The View — and it doesn't sound like she has any plans to return going forward.

When asked if she would want to have a seat at the table again, she told E!'s Daily Pop, "You know, there's a time for everything, I like to say, and I kinda did my time."

"That sounds like a prison term, actually," she joked. "I did nine years and I loved it. The show has evolved and it's a different show and I think it's fantastic. For me, it was so great to be on the ground floor of something because ... you have a bond with people when you're creating something as a group."