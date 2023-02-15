Sister Wives' Gwendlyn Brown Admits She Has No Idea What Kody Does For A Living, Questions Whether He's In The 'Gun Business'
On this week of Gwendlyn Brown recapping a Season 17 episode of Sister Wives, the famous offspring of Christine and Kody Brown opened up about the patriarch's job.
During the TLC episode, Kody is reluctant to clear his stuff out of Christine's garage amid their split, as he declares: "I'm busy. I've got work to do."
While watching the episode back, Gwendlyn admits of her dad: "I still don't know what the work he does is."
Later in her video posted to YouTube, Gwendlyn answered fan questions, one of which was why Kody "hides" that he's "in the gun business" on the show.
"I don't know about that," Gwendlyn confesses. "From what I've seen, he tends to say that he's investing in things and I think he might just be uncomfortable with admitting that he's in the gun business because of the political conflict about it. Despite the fact that he seems very clearly conservative, it seems like this is not something he's comfortable with talking about."
Speculation about Kody's job has been swirling for years now, especially after photos of the father-of-18 seemingly working at gun shows were brought back to light. Meanwhile, Kody is simply referred to as a "salesman" on Sister Wives, with little detail going into the actual work he does.
In addition to getting paid for his appearances on the TLC hit series, Kody also has an account on the celebrity message site Cameo, offering personalized messages for fans for $99 per video.
Gwendlyn's commentary about Kody's career comes on the heels of her , in which she said he has "really changed" over time — but not for the reasons many may assume.
"The reason I think he started changing is because his kids used to be young and easily manipulated and I think he found it easier to talk to them [back then]," she speculated earlier this month during her weekly recap. "We weren't as opinionated."
"Now we're adults and we have our opinions. We have our adult thoughts and we have things we do as adults and I think he just found it easier to talk to [us] when we weren't as opinionated," the reality star pointed out.