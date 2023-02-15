Sister Wives' Gwendlyn Brown Admits She Has No Idea What Kody Does For A Living, Questions Whether He's In The 'Gun Business'

While watching the episode back, Gwendlyn admits of her dad: "I still don't know what the work he does is."

Later in her video posted to YouTube, Gwendlyn answered fan questions, one of which was why Kody "hides" that he's "in the gun business" on the show.

"I don't know about that," Gwendlyn confesses. "From what I've seen, he tends to say that he's investing in things and I think he might just be uncomfortable with admitting that he's in the gun business because of the political conflict about it. Despite the fact that he seems very clearly conservative, it seems like this is not something he's comfortable with talking about."