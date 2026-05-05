The Most Daring Naked Gowns at the 2026 Met Gala: From Kylie Jenner's Jaw-Dropping Bustier to Irina Shayk's Tiny Bra and More

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Alex Consani

Source: MEGA Several stars paraded their skin-baring looks at the 2026 Met Gala, including Alex Consani.

Reigning supreme at the 2026 Met Gala, Alex Consani became a talking point with her Gucci gown and cape by Demna. The futuristic look showcased a sheer, chest-baring bustier with a dramatic feather-covered skirt and train.

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Doechii

Source: MEGA Doechii also went barefoot.

Doechii made waves as soon as she stepped out in a burgundy Marc Jacobs dress with a matching head wrap. The ensemble featured a silky fabric that softly cascaded over her chest and lower body to maintain modesty.

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Gigi Hadid

Source: MEGA Gigi Hadid gave a shout-out to her boyfriend, Bradley Cooper, at the event.

Dressed in a sheer Miu Miu gown, Gigi Hadid flaunted her toned physique while floral embroidery and white underwear provided artful coverage.

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Irina Shayk

Source: MEGA Irina Shayk's Met Gala look included a teeny bra.

Irina Shayk risked a nip slip in a dangerously tiny bra top and a sleek, floor-length black skirt with a bold hip-revealing design by Alexander Wang.

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Isla Johnston

Source: MEGA Isla Johnston donned a column dress.

Following the 2026 Met Gala theme, Isla Johnston slipped into a risky Loewe ensemble.

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Kylie Jenner

Source: MEGA Kylie Jenner's ensemble was met with mixed responses.

Kylie Jenner made a splash with a skin-toned Schiaparelli gown with a sculpted, nipple-baring bustier and a flowing cream skirt adorned with over 10,000 pearls.

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Lena Mahfouf

Source: MEGA Lena Mahfouf's gown featured an impressive bustier.

With only metal hands preserving her modesty, Lena Mahfouf expertly modeled the scandalous Burc Akyol dress at the 2026 Met Gala.

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Odessa A'zion

Source: MEGA Odessa A'zion let her jeweled appliqués maintain her modesty.

For her first-ever Met Gala, Odessa A'zion delivered a bold, near-nude moment in a Valentino dress featuring a black corset adorned with blue and pink leaf-like cutouts and a matching dramatic jacket. She styled it with Pandora jewels, tights and black thigh-high boots.

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Sabine Getty

Source: MEGA Sabine Getty embraced a naked look at the 2026 Met Gala.

Sabine Getty went nearly nude as she confidently glided up the gala staircase in a custom Ashi Studio piece.

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Simone Ashley

Source: MEGA It marked Simone Ashley's third Met Gala.

Simone Ashley wore nothing but a Stella McCartney dress with silver chains for the 2026 Met Gala. She complemented the look with diamond accessories and silver high heels.

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Tyla

Source: MEGA Tyla spoke about her new album at the gathering.

Tyla did not put herself in Chanel for the 2026 Met Gala. Instead, she dominated the fundraiser in a backless custom Valentino gown with an eye-popping V-neckline and floor-length skirt with a thigh-high slit.

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Vera Wang

Source: MEGA Vera Wang will turn 77 in June.