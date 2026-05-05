The Most Daring Naked Gowns at the 2026 Met Gala: From Kylie Jenner's Jaw-Dropping Bustier to Irina Shayk's Tiny Bra and More
May 5 2026, Published 8:33 a.m. ET
Alex Consani
Reigning supreme at the 2026 Met Gala, Alex Consani became a talking point with her Gucci gown and cape by Demna. The futuristic look showcased a sheer, chest-baring bustier with a dramatic feather-covered skirt and train.
Doechii
Doechii made waves as soon as she stepped out in a burgundy Marc Jacobs dress with a matching head wrap. The ensemble featured a silky fabric that softly cascaded over her chest and lower body to maintain modesty.
Gigi Hadid
Dressed in a sheer Miu Miu gown, Gigi Hadid flaunted her toned physique while floral embroidery and white underwear provided artful coverage.
Irina Shayk
Irina Shayk risked a nip slip in a dangerously tiny bra top and a sleek, floor-length black skirt with a bold hip-revealing design by Alexander Wang.
Isla Johnston
Following the 2026 Met Gala theme, Isla Johnston slipped into a risky Loewe ensemble.
Kylie Jenner
Kylie Jenner made a splash with a skin-toned Schiaparelli gown with a sculpted, nipple-baring bustier and a flowing cream skirt adorned with over 10,000 pearls.
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Lena Mahfouf
With only metal hands preserving her modesty, Lena Mahfouf expertly modeled the scandalous Burc Akyol dress at the 2026 Met Gala.
Odessa A'zion
For her first-ever Met Gala, Odessa A'zion delivered a bold, near-nude moment in a Valentino dress featuring a black corset adorned with blue and pink leaf-like cutouts and a matching dramatic jacket. She styled it with Pandora jewels, tights and black thigh-high boots.
Sabine Getty
Sabine Getty went nearly nude as she confidently glided up the gala staircase in a custom Ashi Studio piece.
Simone Ashley
Simone Ashley wore nothing but a Stella McCartney dress with silver chains for the 2026 Met Gala. She complemented the look with diamond accessories and silver high heels.
Tyla
Tyla did not put herself in Chanel for the 2026 Met Gala. Instead, she dominated the fundraiser in a backless custom Valentino gown with an eye-popping V-neckline and floor-length skirt with a thigh-high slit.
Vera Wang
At 76, Vera Wang appeared to have discovered the fountain of youth as she arrived looking younger than ever in an all-black dress with a bandeau top and one voluminous sleeve.