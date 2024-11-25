or
Chic Decor, Stunning Views, Rooftop Pools and More: Why Miami's CitizenM Hotels Are Perfect for Your Next Getaway

If you're traveling to Miami, CitizenM is your perfect home away from home.

Nov. 25 2024, Published 9:05 a.m. ET

CitizenM Hotels has all of the staples for your perfect stay in Miami.

With three locations, South Beach, World Center and Miami Brickell, spanning across the Florida city, the chain boasts a 24/7 bar and rooftop pool at every spot.

Upon entering the facility, an extremely attentive desk agent will walk you through the process of creating your room key and getting you on your way up to your room.

The effortlessly chic rooms, which are all uniform, are nothing less than cozy and chic. The bed — nestled right next to stunning views of the picturesque landscape — will make you feel like you're falling asleep above the city.

An iPad controls the room's lighting, temperature and and media center, which makes it easier to Chromecast your favorite shows, movies and music directly from your phone onto the flat-screen television.

The open space also has a shower and toilet in a small, covered room, with the sink sitting in the hallway of the studio space. The room also has ample room for clothes and large drawers below the bed.

After you settle in, you can make your way up to the building's pool area, where you can sip on a cocktail as you look at the Miami skyline around you. Feeling hungry? You can head downstairs to grab a bite to eat at the hotel's restaurant and bar. If you are at the World Center location, you can grab lunch by the pool at their Night Swim eatery.

The company's South Beach property opened earlier this year, and the executives could not be happier to expand. “Miami is a vibrant city full of artistry and we are thrilled to be back, opening the doors to our third hotel in the city,” Chief Brand Officer Robin Chadha said in a statement.

“Following our warm welcome for CitizenM Miami Brickell and Miami World Center, we are excited to grow CitizenM’s footprint in the city and become part of the iconic South Beach neighborhood. As a cultural hotspot, the busy streets of South Beach are bursting with the best fine-dining experiences, prime shopping, bustling nightlife and public art. With our curated selection of artwork, rooftop pool and prime location, citizenM Miami South Beach will offer mobile citizens a great base to experience this incredible city," they continued.

