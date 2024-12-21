Michael B. Jordan Has Terrifying Brush at L.A. Home as Intruder Shows Up and Claims to Be a Member of His Security Team
Michael B. Jordan had a scary incident take place on the grounds of his Los Angeles home.
According to law enforcement sources, an anonymous man breached the Creed actor's front yard on Wednesday, December 18, and falsely claimed to be a member of his security team.
After the police were called, the suspect was promptly taken "off the property" as they "waited for the cops." When authorities arrived on scene, the man told them he was a member of the security team. While The Sinners alum's team "just wanted to get him out of there," they did file charges in the end.
The LAPD will "conduct their investigation and then forward the case to prosecutors for possible charges." Per law enforcement, the man has no prior history of trying to enter Jordan's residence.
While the terrifying incident may have rocked the Hollywood hunk, he's been focused on other things in his life. As OK! previously reported, Jordan opened up earlier this year about finding the right partner to spend his life with.
"But it would take a very special person to understand and grow with me," he explained during an episode of the "On Purpose with Jay Shetty" podcast in March 2024. "Bringing them into my world, what I got going on, isn't easy. And it's not just, 'I love you, you love me, that should be enough,' right? It's not quite that simple."
"Finding the right person to understand all of me, but then all that comes with me, as well," Jordan added. "And understanding that balance between wanting to be available and there for that person, while I'm juggling everything else. And feeling okay to put the other part of my businesses down."
The Black Panther star even admitted he's battled with feeling isolated without a partner at times. "I love multitasking; I love juggling, the balancing act that I do. The worst part is the loneliness that comes with that," he said. "There's a loneliness that I have. The responsibility that you have is isolating, and the weight is isolating. So I think the worst part of that is the feeling like nobody really understands and sometimes falling into the spaces of just being alone, feeling alone."
"The sacrifice, the compromise that comes with a partnership and a relationship, and understanding how to make that all work, sometimes it gives me anxiety and pause," Jordan admitted.
TMZ spoke with law enforcement sources.