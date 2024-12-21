Michael B. Jordan Has Terrifying Brush at L.A. Home as Intruder Shows Up and Claims to Be a Member of His Security Team

"Finding the right person to understand all of me, but then all that comes with me, as well," Jordan added. "And understanding that balance between wanting to be available and there for that person, while I'm juggling everything else. And feeling okay to put the other part of my businesses down."

The Black Panther star even admitted he's battled with feeling isolated without a partner at times. "I love multitasking; I love juggling, the balancing act that I do. The worst part is the loneliness that comes with that," he said. "There's a loneliness that I have. The responsibility that you have is isolating, and the weight is isolating. So I think the worst part of that is the feeling like nobody really understands and sometimes falling into the spaces of just being alone, feeling alone."