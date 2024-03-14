'Lonely' Michael B. Jordan Confesses It's Hard to Find the Right Person Despite Wanting a Family: 'It Gives Me Anxiety'
Michael B. Jordan is on the market — kind of.
While on the Monday, March 11, episode of the "On Purpose with Jay Shetty" podcast, the famous actor got candid about his love life while chatting with host Jay Shetty, noting he goes "back and forth between wanting partnership and then not knowing what's the best partner for me."
The Creed star shared that he is "not looking" for a romantic partner, though he would happily welcome the right one into his life.
"But it would take a very special person to understand and grow with me," Jordan, 37, told Shetty, adding, "I want a family [eventually]."
He explained that life in the spotlight and working on his many business ventures make it difficult to be in a relationship.
"Bringing them into my world, what I got going on, isn't easy,” the filmmaker said. "And it's not just, 'I love you, you love me, that should be enough,' right? It's not quite that simple."
"Finding the right person to understand all of me, but then all that comes with me, as well," he described of his ideal partner.
"And understanding that balance between wanting to be available and there for that person, while I'm juggling everything else. And feeling okay to put the other part of my businesses down," Jordan, who was last romantically linked to model Lori Harvey, stated.
Shetty then asked what the Black Panther alum sees as the best and worst parts of himself.
"I love multitasking; I love juggling, the balancing act that I do. The worst part is the loneliness that comes with that," Jordan admitted.
"There's a loneliness that I have. The responsibility that you have is isolating, and the weight is isolating," he continued. "So I think the worst part of that is the feeling like nobody really understands, and sometimes falling into the spaces of just being alone, feeling alone."
When queried about how he finds love, Jordan joked, "I revert back to the last question. It's very lonely!"
"The sacrifice, the compromise that comes with a partnership and a relationship, and understanding how to make that all work, sometimes it gives me anxiety and pause," he added.
He acknowledged how "there's a part of" him "that really has not really lived life yet," as he hasn't traveled just for fun over the years.
"I'm looking forward to that part of my life ... I gotta start living. I've sacrificed and I've zoned in for so long. I owe it to myself a little bit to do that," he concluded.