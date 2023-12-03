OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Michael B Jordan
OK LogoNEWS

'Idiot': Michael B. Jordan Bashed for 'Erratic' Driving After Crashing His Ferrari Into a Parked Car

ok split taylor
Source: MEGA
By:

Dec. 3 2023, Published 3:09 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Reckless driving?

On Saturday, December 2, at 11:34 p.m. Michael B. Jordan crashed his Ferarri into a parked Kia on Sunset Boulevard, according to the LAPD.

Article continues below advertisement
michael b jordan
Source: MEGA

Michael B. Jordan is known for his starring role in 'Creed.'

The incident was documented as a “traffic collision of a vehicle into a parked vehicle,” though the authorities noted there was no sign of anything “nefarious” and “no evidence of a DUI.”

Jordan, 36, was not arrested nor subjected to a field sobriety test. At the scene of the wreck information was exchanged and no charges were filed.

Article continues below advertisement

There was a decent amount of damage caused in the crash, including a large piece of the Ferrari being left on the street near the parked vehicle. As for the Kia, it had a large indent and extensive scratching.

According to TMZ, an officer asked Jordan “What happened?” and he refused to provide an explanation. No injuries were reported at the scene and it is unclear whether the driver of the Kia was present for the incident.

michael b jordan
Source: MEGA

Michael B. Jordan hit his Ferrari into a parked Kia.

Article continues below advertisement

In response to the news, the public took to Twitter to bash Jordan on his driving skills.

“Michael B Drivin' erratically,” one user penned, while a second joked, “How'd the selfie come out?”

“This will also somehow be Kia's fault,” a third person added, while a fourth said, “There’s no excuse……That Ferrari isn’t even a manual.”

As OK! previously reported, the Creed star last made headlines for making jokes about he and ex Lori Harvey’s 2022 breakup.

Article continues below advertisement
michael b jordan
Source: MEGA

Michael B. Jordan is 36 years old.

MORE ON:
Michael B Jordan

While making his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live back in January, the hunk had a playful monologue that touched on his failed relationship.

He began by noting he had directed his first film, Creed III.

Article continues below advertisement

"But right after that I went through my very first public breakup," he said of his romance with Harvey, which lasted over a year. "Now, most people after a breakup are like, ‘I’m gonna get in better shape. But, I was already in Creed shape! So, I had to be like, ‘Alright, I guess I’ll learn a new language.’ Anyway, estoy en Raya."

"After the breakup, everyone thought I was so heartbroken because when the news came out, I was at a basketball game and they caught me looking [disappointed]," he added. "Look, I was just chilling but the Internet decided that was me being sad."

michael b jordan
Source: MEGA

Michael B. Jordan formerly dated Lori Harvey.

Article continues below advertisement

"Lucky for me, if you Google ‘Sad Michael Jordan’ the first 8,000 results are [of the basketball star crying]," he quipped.

The rest of the episode touched heavily on Jordan’s single status, as SNL cast member Ego Nwodim interrupted him to seemingly shoot her shot.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

"Hey, Michael, I didn’t even know you were out here. I was just taking a walk around the studio, and I just threw this on," she said while in a white dress and veil. "Oh my God, is this a wedding dress? I guess we could technically get married now then, huh?"

Page Six reported on the crash.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.