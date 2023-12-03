'Idiot': Michael B. Jordan Bashed for 'Erratic' Driving After Crashing His Ferrari Into a Parked Car
Reckless driving?
On Saturday, December 2, at 11:34 p.m. Michael B. Jordan crashed his Ferarri into a parked Kia on Sunset Boulevard, according to the LAPD.
The incident was documented as a “traffic collision of a vehicle into a parked vehicle,” though the authorities noted there was no sign of anything “nefarious” and “no evidence of a DUI.”
Jordan, 36, was not arrested nor subjected to a field sobriety test. At the scene of the wreck information was exchanged and no charges were filed.
There was a decent amount of damage caused in the crash, including a large piece of the Ferrari being left on the street near the parked vehicle. As for the Kia, it had a large indent and extensive scratching.
According to TMZ, an officer asked Jordan “What happened?” and he refused to provide an explanation. No injuries were reported at the scene and it is unclear whether the driver of the Kia was present for the incident.
In response to the news, the public took to Twitter to bash Jordan on his driving skills.
“Michael B Drivin' erratically,” one user penned, while a second joked, “How'd the selfie come out?”
“This will also somehow be Kia's fault,” a third person added, while a fourth said, “There’s no excuse……That Ferrari isn’t even a manual.”
As OK! previously reported, the Creed star last made headlines for making jokes about he and ex Lori Harvey’s 2022 breakup.
While making his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live back in January, the hunk had a playful monologue that touched on his failed relationship.
He began by noting he had directed his first film, Creed III.
"But right after that I went through my very first public breakup," he said of his romance with Harvey, which lasted over a year. "Now, most people after a breakup are like, ‘I’m gonna get in better shape. But, I was already in Creed shape! So, I had to be like, ‘Alright, I guess I’ll learn a new language.’ Anyway, estoy en Raya."
"After the breakup, everyone thought I was so heartbroken because when the news came out, I was at a basketball game and they caught me looking [disappointed]," he added. "Look, I was just chilling but the Internet decided that was me being sad."
"Lucky for me, if you Google ‘Sad Michael Jordan’ the first 8,000 results are [of the basketball star crying]," he quipped.
The rest of the episode touched heavily on Jordan’s single status, as SNL cast member Ego Nwodim interrupted him to seemingly shoot her shot.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"Hey, Michael, I didn’t even know you were out here. I was just taking a walk around the studio, and I just threw this on," she said while in a white dress and veil. "Oh my God, is this a wedding dress? I guess we could technically get married now then, huh?"
Page Six reported on the crash.