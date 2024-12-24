Inside Jennifer Lopez's Worst Year: From Her Divorce From Ben Affleck to Tour Cancelation and More

What was supposed to be Jennifer Lopez's lucky year pulled her down instead.

Over the past few months, the "Let's Get Loud" singer has been repeatedly criticized due to her diva reputation.

In one incident at the 2024 Met Gala red carpet, senior news editor at USA Today Anika Reed asked her who she was wearing. As seen in the viral video the reporter posted on Instagram and TikTok, the U Turn star looked at Reed up and down as she ascended the staircase before saying, "Schiaparelli."

Following the event, social media users accused Lopez of speaking condescendingly to Reed and criticized her for being "rude, discourteous and dismissive."

A few months later, a former employee of Lopez shared shocking allegations about the singer-actress being a "nightmare person." The X user, @moirawebb, alleged her former boss was bad-mannered and unpleasant.

One of her tweets read, "1st story; She had a standing catering order, even if she was only going 20mins away that included a KFC bucket. She was flying out in the AM before they open and her team freaked out that we didn't have it. I was demanded to go get some and was given some cash by her team."