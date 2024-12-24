Inside Jennifer Lopez's Worst Year: From Her Divorce From Ben Affleck to Tour Cancelation and More
Jennifer Lopez Was Criticized for Her Diva Behavior Several Times
What was supposed to be Jennifer Lopez's lucky year pulled her down instead.
Over the past few months, the "Let's Get Loud" singer has been repeatedly criticized due to her diva reputation.
In one incident at the 2024 Met Gala red carpet, senior news editor at USA Today Anika Reed asked her who she was wearing. As seen in the viral video the reporter posted on Instagram and TikTok, the U Turn star looked at Reed up and down as she ascended the staircase before saying, "Schiaparelli."
Following the event, social media users accused Lopez of speaking condescendingly to Reed and criticized her for being "rude, discourteous and dismissive."
A few months later, a former employee of Lopez shared shocking allegations about the singer-actress being a "nightmare person." The X user, @moirawebb, alleged her former boss was bad-mannered and unpleasant.
One of her tweets read, "1st story; She had a standing catering order, even if she was only going 20mins away that included a KFC bucket. She was flying out in the AM before they open and her team freaked out that we didn't have it. I was demanded to go get some and was given some cash by her team."
Jennifer Lopez Faced Backlash for Exaggerating Her Connection to the Bronx
In the trailer of Lopez's The Greatest Love Story Never Told, the Blood and Wine star said the project was "about facing the truth of who you really are." At the time, she spoke about her working-class background and connection to the Bronx, triggering a backlash on TikTok, where users accused her of misrepresenting herself.
"We both attended an all-girls high school in an Irish and Italian neighborhood, so you weren't 'running up and down the block,'" one TikTok user said, accusing Lopez of "lying" and using the Bronx in her project "to look human."
Her Three Projects Flopped
In February, Lopez released her first album in 10 years, This Is Me…Now, which debuted at No. 38 on the Billboard 200 before it was immediately dropped off.
A former publicist for the 55-year-old Maid in Manhattan actress commented on the failure, stating Ben Affleck was Lopez's "Achilles heel."
"Jennifer's always been a marketing and PR genius but her biggest miscalculation here is that she thinks the world is still interested in Ben and Jennifer's love story. But no one cares about Bennifer anymore. The world has moved on," Rob Shuter told The New York Post.
Just like her album, the material's accompanying movie musical and behind-the-scenes documentary — This Is Me Now… A Love Story and The Greatest Love Story Never Told — fell flat.
Jennifer Lopez Canceled Her Tour
Lopez planned This Is Me… Live but ultimately canceled it due to low ticket sales. The tour was scheduled to begin at the Kia Center on June 26 and conclude at the Toyota Center on August 31.
According to Ticketmaster, the event organizer "has had to cancel [your] event" as the singer was "taking time off to be with her children, family and close friends." Meanwhile, EW reported that the cancelation had something to do with a "logistical issue through the promoter."
Jennifer Lopez's 'Atlas' Received Poor Reviews
Released in May, Lopez's film Atlas immediately received sharp reviews from experts and viewers, with most of them criticizing her "poor acting." It also garnered a 17 percent "rotten" score on Rotten Tomatoes, making it one of her worst ratings on the website.
Jennifer Lopez's New Film Also Failed to Impress
Lopez suffered another box office blow when her film Unstoppable flopped during its opening weekend in the U.K., ranking 55th among the most-watched films in cinemas with only $3,900 in earnings.
JLo Beauty Exited Sephora
After two years with Sephora, JLo Beauty exited the retailer's doors in the U.S. While the reason was not immediately disclosed, Bartlett Brands founder and creative director Rebecca Bartlett said JLo Beauty's latest stumble was due to Lopez's lack of credibility.
"It isn't lost on the consumer that JLo's youthful glow comes from the best dermatologists, doctors, trainers and wellness gurus in the world and not her skincare line," she continued.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Divorced
The "On the Floor" singer filed for divorce from Affleck on August 20, which was the two-year anniversary of their Georgia wedding. She listed the date of separation as April 26 in the document.
Speaking with Nikki Glaser for Interview, Lopez talked about the experience and how she's in a better place now.
"There’s times when I thought I figured it out," she admitted, adding, "And then life goes, 'Let’s send you another thing and see if you fall for it. Let’s see if you really have learned that lesson.' And I hadn’t. I understand that now in a much deeper way, which doesn’t mean that I won’t make mistakes in the future, but again, when your whole house blows up, you’re standing there in the rubble going, 'How do I not ever let that happen again?' And then you start examining it little by little saying, 'Okay, I did this, this was my part in it, this was what I should have seen early on, this is what I didn’t look at.'"
Lopez continued, "You have to be complete, if you want something that’s more complete. You have to be good on your own."
Jennifer Lopez's Past Relationship With Sean 'Diddy' Combs Resurfaced
Lopez made headlines again following Sean "Diddy" Combs' arrest on racketeering and s-- trafficking charges in September. As the two previously dated, many began bombarding the singer-actress with questions about the embattled rap mogul's legal headaches.
During an autograph signing for her Unstoppable film at the AFI FEST 2024, one fan asked if she had anything to say about her ex and the allegations. The inquiry prompted Lopez to stop signing and leave the event earlier than planned.