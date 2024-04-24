'Keep Whining and Crying!': Michael Cohen Lashes Out at Donald Trump After Ex-Prez Calls Him a 'Convicted Liar'
Michael Cohen snapped back at Donald Trump after the ex-president went off on him in a new interview
“Michael Cohen is a convicted liar, and he’s got no credibility whatsoever,” Trump, 77, who has a court order in place to not discuss witnesses in the hush money trial, told 6 ABC Philadelphia. “He was a lawyer, and you rely on your lawyers. But Michael Cohen was a convicted liar. He was a lawyer for many people, not just me. Then he got in trouble because of things outside of what he did for me.”
In response, Cohen, who was sentenced to three years in prison in 2019 for fraud and campaign finance violations related to his role in the Trump hush money scheme, went off on his ex-boss.
"Oh… Von S---zInPantz. Keep whining, crying and violating the gag order you petulant defendant!" he replied to the video clip on X, formerly known as Twitter, on Tuesday, April 23.
According to a Department of Justice announcement, it was alleged that Cohen had "concealed more than $4 million in personal income from the IRS, made false statements to a federally-insured financial institution in connection with a $500,000 home equity loan, and, in 2016, caused $280,000 in payments to be made to silence two women who otherwise planned to speak publicly about their alleged affairs with a presidential candidate, thereby intending to influence the 2016 presidential election."
Trump has pleaded not guilty to all charges and denies having an affair with Stormy Daniels.
On April 23, David Pecker, who was previously the publisher of the National Enquirer, worked with Trump to squash stories to silence women he was allegedly having affairs with.
- Michael Cohen Jokes He's 'Not Looking Forward' to Testifying in Donald Trump's Hush Money Trial After Fart Rumors Spread
- Melania Trump 'Is Extremely Excited' Husband Donald Trump Likely Can't Attend Barron's Graduation, Michael Cohen Claims
- Exposed: Donald Trump Didn't Attend Any of His Children's Graduations, Michael Cohen Claims
“I said what I would do is I would run or publish positive stories about Mr. Trump and I would publish negative stories about his opponents,” Pecker said under oath during the trial. “I said I would be your eyes and ears because I know that the Trump Organization has a very small staff.”
“If there was any rumors in the marketplace about Mr. Trump or his family or any negative stories that were coming out or things that I heard overall that I would go through, I would call Michael Cohen directly,” Pecker added.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
In order to help out Trump, Pecker worked with Cohen to put out unfavorable articles about the businessman's rivals in the 2016 primary — Ben Carson, Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio.
“He would comment on them, so we would add content based on the information Cohen provided them,” Pecker said.