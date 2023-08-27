Michael Cohen 'Appalled' by 'Royal Treatment' Donald Trump Received After Georgia Arrest

Cohen, who was recently released from jail after he was convicted of campaign-finance violations, tax fraud and bank fraud, was particularly slammed Trump for being escorted from his private plane by dozens of police cars, Secret Service officers, and law enforcement, on the day of his booking.

"I was appalled, to be honest with you, watching the news and watching how Donald was brought to the Fulton County Jail," the former legal mind stated. "Forty motorcades in New Jersey, forty motorcades in Georgia. Why? He's nothing more than an indicted defendant."