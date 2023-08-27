Michael Cohen 'Appalled' by 'Royal Treatment' Donald Trump Received After Georgia Arrest
Treated like a king?
On Saturday, August 26, Donald Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, spoke with MSNBC host Ali Velshi to discuss the former president's latest indictment in Georgia where District Attorney Fani Willis charged him and 18 other defendants for trying to overturn the state’s 2020 presidential election results.
Cohen, who was recently released from jail after he was convicted of campaign-finance violations, tax fraud and bank fraud, was particularly slammed Trump for being escorted from his private plane by dozens of police cars, Secret Service officers, and law enforcement, on the day of his booking.
"I was appalled, to be honest with you, watching the news and watching how Donald was brought to the Fulton County Jail," the former legal mind stated. "Forty motorcades in New Jersey, forty motorcades in Georgia. Why? He's nothing more than an indicted defendant."
"How much money did it cost the American taxpayers? How much money did it cost the people of Atlanta in order to put all the police officers," he told Velshi. "For this man to roll up like he's, you know, Caesar coming through the gates of Rome after victory. He is an indicted defendant on 91 counts. He should not be given this sort of royal treatment."
The booking took place at 7:30p.m. on Thursday, August 24, where Trump was charged for racketeering, solicitation of violation of oath by a public officer, conspiracy to commit impersonating a public officer, conspiracy to commit forgery in the first degree, conspiracy to commit false statements and writings, conspiracy to commit filing false documents, filing false documents and making false statements and writings.
- 'Donald’s an Idiot': Michael Cohen Says Trump Is Making a Big Mistake by Not Paying Alleged Co-Conspirators’ Legal Fees
- Donald Trump's Former Attorney Michael Cohen Photographed Tom D'Agostino Cheating on Ex-Wife Luann De Lesseps, Carole Radziwill Claims
- Jimmy Kimmel Cracks More Jokes About Donald Trump's Delayed Arrest: 'We Are On Day 3 Of To Catch A President'
As OK! previously reported, Trump spoke to the press following his fourth indictment arrest, where he continued to insist his innocence.
"It's a very sad day for America," the 77-year-old began.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"This should never happen. If you challenge an election, you should be able to challenge an election. I thought the election was a rigged election, a stolen election, and I should have every right to do that," he continued.
"As you know, you have many people that you've been watching over the years doing the same thing, whether it’s Hillary Clinton or Stacey Abrams or many others. When you have that great freedom to challenge, you have to be able to, otherwise you can have very dishonest elections. What has taken place here is a travesty of justice. We did nothing wrong, I did nothing wrong, and everybody knows it," Trump said.