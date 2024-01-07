Catherine Zeta-Jones' Cutest Moments With Husband Michael Douglas: Photos

23 years filled with fun!

Catherine Zeta-Jones, 54, and Michael Douglas, 79, have been together for over two decades and have never failed to show off their love for each other to their many fans.

Over the years, the actress and successful producer have had two children, traveled around the world and done tons of exciting activities together. From dancing the night away to playing golf together, the duo has had a jam packed few months, which Zeta-Jones has shared with her 5.6 million social media followers.