Catherine Zeta-Jones' Cutest Moments With Husband Michael Douglas: Photos
Catherine Zeta-Jones, 54, and Michael Douglas, 79, have been together for over two decades and have never failed to show off their love for each other to their many fans.
Over the years, the actress and successful producer have had two children, traveled around the world and done tons of exciting activities together. From dancing the night away to playing golf together, the duo has had a jam packed few months, which Zeta-Jones has shared with her 5.6 million social media followers.
On January 1, Zeta Jones, who tied the knot with Douglas in 2000, shared a clip of herself and the actor as they rang in the new year. The brunette beauty held the camera above her head as she leaned into her hubby while smiling wide.
Although the Chicago alum did not caption the video, fans couldn't help but gush over the lovebirds in the comments section.
"Love u so much Catherine and Michael, you are the couple of our hearts 🔥🔥🔥," one user wrote, while another said, "❤️❤️❤️ Favorite and hottest couple."
In another upload from December 28, 2023, the stars posed with their two kids, Carys Zeta Douglas, 20, and Dylan Zeta Douglas, 23, for a set of snaps while on vacation in India.
The family-of-four documented their time together as they enjoyed the large stone tourist destination.
"Selfie stick silliness😂," Catherine penned, to which one supporter raved, “Groooovy fam👏,” while another added, “WE LOVE ITTTT ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”
On November 28, 2023, Catherine post a glimpse of the lovers' romantic date during their vacation in south Asia.
The Wednesday star and the businessman, who have a 25-year age gap, were seen fist pumping to the camera as a group of Indian dancers graced the stage in front of them.
“Oh India!!!! We love you,” Catherine said alongside footage of herself and her hubby giggling and smiling.
Just over a week before their exciting date, on November 18, 2023, Catherine honored their 23rd marriage anniversary with a loved-up post about their wedding day.
"Today we celebrate 23 years of marriage❤️ Darling Michael, your Nobel Peace Prize awaits😂😘❤️ I love you…from your darling wife, a gold star Medal of Honor recipient😘," she noted.
Additionally, the pair enjoy golfing together, as Catherine displayed their amazing trip to Ireland, where they played on some of the best courses.
"When Irish eyes are smiling. a wee trip to the Emerald Isle to sample the links. Amazing!!!!!!" the Oscar winner stated in July.