Michael Douglas Pushes Back on S-- Addiction Rumors: 'I Was a Healthy Product of the '60s'

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Michael Douglas is setting the record straight about longstanding rumors surrounding his s-- life. The 82-year-old actor denied claims that he previously sought treatment for s-- addiction while discussing his romantic history and new memoir, One Helluva Ride. During a recent interview, Douglas pushed back when questioned about the number of women he'd been involved with over the years. "I don't know if I slept with so many women, I don't see it that way," he insisted. "No, not me, no. I was a healthy product of the '60s."

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Michael Douglas Denies Ever Having a S-- Addiction

Source: MEGA Michael Douglas disputed claims about his past rehabilitation experience.

Douglas addressed decades-old reports suggesting he entered rehab for s-- addiction in the early 1990s. The Fatal Attraction star maintained that the claims were inaccurate, attributing the story to British tabloid coverage. He also questioned why journalists remained so interested in his romantic history. "My curiosity is why, of all countries, of all the press that I do, why are the Brits so consumed with the issues of s--?" he asked. Douglas acknowledged struggling with substance use in the past but maintains that his rehabilitation experience was misrepresented.

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Michael Douglas Reveals Affair With Kathleen Turner

Source: MEGA Michael Douglas confirmed his previous secret romance with Kathleen Turner.

While denying the addiction rumors, Douglas has been candid about his past relationships. In One Helluva Ride, he confirmed he and Kathleen Turner had a romantic relationship while filming the 1984 adventure movie Romancing the Stone. The actors had previously denied being romantically involved despite their undeniable onscreen chemistry. Douglas was separated from his first wife, Diandra Luker, at the time. The relationship eventually ended, but Douglas and Turner continued working together on films including The Jewel of the Nile and The War of the Roses.

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Michael Douglas Explains His Commitment to Catherine Zeta-Jones

Source: MEGA Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones married in 2000.

Douglas also clarified revelations about his relationship with Catherine Zeta-Jones, whom he married in 2000. The actor recalled that Zeta-Jones made her expectations clear when their romance became serious. "What Catherine said is, if we're going to continue this, then I want it to be monogamous," he explained. Douglas said he subsequently contacted other women he had been seeing to end those relationships. The couple celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary in November 2025.

Michael Douglas Reflects on His Complicated Romantic Past

Source: MEGA Michael Douglas reflected on decades of Hollywood relationships and personal challenges in his memoir.