'Historic Homebody' Catherine Zeta-Jones, 57, Reveals Her 'Perfect Day' With Husband Michael Douglas

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After nearly 26 years of marriage, Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas have found a pretty simple way to start their perfect day: a little friendly competition over Wordle. The 57-year-old actress opened up about life with her longtime husband, 82, while speaking with AARP's Movies for Grownups ahead of the Friday, October 2, premiere of her new AMC+ series, Kill Jackie. Calling herself and Douglas "historic homebodies," Zeta-Jones revealed their ideal day begins at home, with her usually beating her husband at the popular word game.

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Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas Start Their Day With Wordle

Source: MEGA Catherine Zeta-Jones joked that her perfect day begins with beating Michael Douglas at Wordle.

"Getting up, doing Wordle, me getting it first, him asking me for help," Zeta-Jones said while describing the couple's perfect day. Their routine doesn't end with some friendly competition. "We go to the gym...then a 40-minute power nap. And we go and play golf in the afternoon," she continued. "Then we come back and have a lovely dinner prepared at home. That is the perfect day." The pair will celebrate 26 years of marriage in November.

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Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas Are Now Empty Nesters

Source: MEGA The longtime couple is now empty nesters as their children pursue their own acting careers.

Zeta-Jones and Douglas' home life has changed as their two children, Dylan, 26, and Carys, 23, have grown up and begun pursuing careers of their own. Both have chosen to follow their famous parents into acting, despite mom and dad initially trying to convince them otherwise. "We gave them all the horror stories to try and see if their passion for the art and the craft was genuine," Zeta-Jones told the publication. "We tried to knock it out of them and say, 'Hey, we need a doctor and a lawyer," she joked. Now, she said, "They're making their way by themselves, their own path. And I'm very proud of them both."

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Catherine Zeta-Jones Shares Kirk Douglas' Longevity Advice

Source: MEGA Catherine Zeta-Jones still follows longevity advice she received from her late father-in-law.

Zeta-Jones also revealed a lesson she learned from her late father-in-law, Kirk Douglas, who died in 2020 at age 103. "The one thing he said is that 'You've got to keep moving. You've got to keep exercising," she recalled. She even remembered Kirk once telling the family his longtime trainer had died. When they wondered whether the trainer had a pre-existing condition, Kirk responded, "No, he was 98." "They worked together every week for 60 years," she explained. "So I think keeping agile is good."

Catherine Zeta-Jones Says She's Found Her Voice in Her 50s

Source: MEGA The 'Kill Jackie' star said reaching her 50s has helped her find her voice and stop worrying about pleasing everyone.