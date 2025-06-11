Roseanne Barr Claims She Was Asked to Guest Star on 'The Conners' as a 'Ghost' After Series Killed Off Her Character

Roseanne Barr was offered a role as a ghost on 'The Conners' after being fired from her own show.

The 72-year-old comedian shared in her new documentary, Roseanne is America, that producers reached out to her with an offer to appear on the spinoff after her character was killed off.

"They called me and asked me if I would like to come back as a guest star," Barr claimed. "You're coming back as a ghost."

"You're asking me to come back to the show that you f------ stole from me and killed my a--, and now you want me to show up because you got s--- f------ ratings and play a ghost," she said.