Roseanne Barr Claims She Was Asked to Guest Star on 'The Conners' as a 'Ghost' After Series Killed Off Her Character
Roseanne Barr isn’t holding back when it comes to The Conners.
The 72-year-old comedian shared in her new documentary, Roseanne is America, that producers reached out to her with an offer to appear on the spinoff after her character was killed off.
"They called me and asked me if I would like to come back as a guest star," Barr claimed. "You're coming back as a ghost."
"You're asking me to come back to the show that you f------ stole from me and killed my a--, and now you want me to show up because you got s--- f------ ratings and play a ghost," she said.
Needless to say, she passed.
"I'm gonna be bowling that f------ week," she recalled her response at the time.
As OK! previously reported, the actress hasn’t stayed quiet about how her exit from ABC went down.
The network pulled the plug on the reboot of Roseanne in 2017 following a scandalous tweet that stirred up major backlash. At the time, the revival racked up big ratings and even earned Barr a call from President Donald Trump congratulating her on the comeback.
But it all fell apart after she tweeted about former Barack Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett in the middle of the night, writing a comment widely slammed as racist.
"I had no idea about Jarrett's African-American ancestry when suggesting that the political aide looked like the 'Muslim brotherhood and Planet of the Apes had a baby,'" Barr said, doubling down that she never meant it the way people took it.
ABC moved fast, calling her comments "abhorrent, repugnant, and inconsistent with our values" and axed the show entirely.
After her firing, the show was quickly rebranded as The Conners — without her.
Now, Barr is trying to stage another comeback.
In Roseanne is America, the controversial star dug deeper into what she believes really happened behind-the-scenes. She accused the network of scheming to get rid of her all along.
"They were waiting for me to slip up," she said, putting the blame on ABC’s liberal-leaning execs.
"By 'they,' I mean the people who were queasy over my populist views and unapologetic support for Trump," she added. "They spied. They monitored everything I did. They wanted to censor me from the very beginning."
She continued, "They hijacked that tweet and made it out to say something that it didn't."
She also launched a podcast and is working on a new sitcom, which she describes as Roseanne meets The Sopranos, about a blue-collar Alabama farmer who goes up against drug cartels.
Living near Austin, Texas, Barr joked about keeping her distance. “It's a very liberal city, that's why I live outside of it," she said.
“They’ll never get me. They’ll never take me down because I’m smarter — and funnier — than they are," she said as she appreciated her life now with her son Jake Pentland, his wife and their two daughters.