Parkinson's-Stricken Michael J. Fox Heartbreakingly Reveals the One Thing That Is Keeping Him Alive

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Source: MEGA Michael J. Fox is best known for 'Back to the Future.'

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Speaking about his return, Fox said in a new chat about his acting comeback: "It's really prolonged my life and made my life interesting in a way that I didn't think it would be to this point." A source close to the actor added: "Michael found something that reminded him why he fell in love with acting in the first place. Being back on set has lifted his spirits, given him fresh motivation, and helped him focus on what he can still achieve rather than what Parkinson's has taken away."

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Source: MEGA Michael J. Fox appeared in the latest season of 'Shrinking.'

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Another insider said: "Everyone around him could see the difference once he returned to work. The energy, the laughter, and the determination came back. It has become an important part of his life, and those close to him believe that creative outlet has been invaluable." Fox has long spoken openly about allowing his health to guide major career decisions. The actor, who founded The Michael J. Fox Foundation in 2000 to fund research into Parkinson's disease, said: "I'm not retired from acting, but if I didn't act again, it would be for a very good reason. I let Parkinson's make decisions for me."

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Source: MEGA Michael J. Fox has a foundation that seeks to fund research about Parkinson's disease.

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He previously explained joining the third season of Shrinking proved less daunting than expected because he no longer felt pressure to hide the physical effects of his condition. Instead, he embraced the challenges and focused on delivering each scene as best he could. Fox said: "It was the first time ever I get to show up on-set, and I didn't have to worry about am I too tired or coughing or anything. I just do it. It was really good, because for the moments when I say, ‘I'm not going to be able to do this,' then I say, ‘Well, I'll just deal with how I can't do it in the scene.' And you get through it." Looking ahead, Fox also expressed enthusiasm about returning if Shrinking is renewed.

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Source: MEGA Michael J. Fox said it was a 'great time' to be around his 'Shrinking' costars.