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Parkinson's-Stricken Michael J. Fox Heartbreakingly Reveals the One Thing That Is Keeping Him Alive

Photo of Michael J. Fox.
Source: MEGA

Michael J. Fox's return to acting is 'keeping him alive' amid his Parkinson's battle, claims a source.

Aug. 1 2026, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

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Michael J. Fox says returning to acting has given him a renewed sense of purpose, with the beloved star revealing stepping back in front of the cameras is the one thing keeping him going as he continues living with Parkinson's disease.

As OK! readers know, the 65-year-old actor, best known for starring in the Back to the Future franchise, was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in the early 1990s and gradually reduced his workload before retiring from acting in 2020 because of increasing difficulties with his speech.

Fox later reversed the decision to appear in Apple TV+'s Shrinking, with insiders telling us the experience restored his confidence and reignited his passion for performing despite the daily realities of the progressive neurological condition.

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image of Michael J. Fox is best known for 'Back to the Future.'
Source: MEGA

Michael J. Fox is best known for 'Back to the Future.'

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Speaking about his return, Fox said in a new chat about his acting comeback: "It's really prolonged my life and made my life interesting in a way that I didn't think it would be to this point."

A source close to the actor added: "Michael found something that reminded him why he fell in love with acting in the first place. Being back on set has lifted his spirits, given him fresh motivation, and helped him focus on what he can still achieve rather than what Parkinson's has taken away."

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image of Michael J. Fox appeared in the latest season of 'Shrinking.'
Source: MEGA

Michael J. Fox appeared in the latest season of 'Shrinking.'

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Another insider said: "Everyone around him could see the difference once he returned to work. The energy, the laughter, and the determination came back. It has become an important part of his life, and those close to him believe that creative outlet has been invaluable."

Fox has long spoken openly about allowing his health to guide major career decisions.

The actor, who founded The Michael J. Fox Foundation in 2000 to fund research into Parkinson's disease, said: "I'm not retired from acting, but if I didn't act again, it would be for a very good reason. I let Parkinson's make decisions for me."

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image of Michael J. Fox has a foundation that seeks to fund research about Parkinson's disease.
Source: MEGA

Michael J. Fox has a foundation that seeks to fund research about Parkinson's disease.

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He previously explained joining the third season of Shrinking proved less daunting than expected because he no longer felt pressure to hide the physical effects of his condition.

Instead, he embraced the challenges and focused on delivering each scene as best he could.

Fox said: "It was the first time ever I get to show up on-set, and I didn't have to worry about am I too tired or coughing or anything. I just do it. It was really good, because for the moments when I say, ‘I'm not going to be able to do this,' then I say, ‘Well, I'll just deal with how I can't do it in the scene.' And you get through it."

Looking ahead, Fox also expressed enthusiasm about returning if Shrinking is renewed.

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image of Michael J. Fox said it was a 'great time' to be around his 'Shrinking' costars.
Source: MEGA

Michael J. Fox said it was a 'great time' to be around his 'Shrinking' costars.

He said: "Oh, absolutely. Absolutely. I love Bill (Lawrence, the show's co-creator) and I'm so happy it's a success. And it's such a great time being with those actors. It's so important to me to have that to go to. And I would absolutely do that in a heartbeat."

Industry observers said Fox's determination has continued inspiring colleagues throughout the production, with many believing his willingness to keep working despite significant challenges reflects the resilience which has defined both his career and his decades-long campaign to raise awareness of Parkinson's disease worldwide.

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