What Is Michael J. Fox's Net Worth? Here's How Much the Actor Racked Up After 4 Decades in Showbiz

By:

Jun. 18 2023, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

In 2020, Michael J. Fox retired from acting due to struggles with Parkinson's disease — but his family doesn't ever have to worry about his decrease in income, as he has a reported net worth of $65 million!

Keep scrolling to learn how the movie star took over Hollywood.

The father-of-four, 62, came from humble beginnings, admitting in a recent interview that he was "living on the margins" when he first tried his hand at acting.

"I was 18 years old, with no money, no connections, literally dumpster diving for food," he recalled.

Nonetheless, he was confident in his skills, noting that as far back as 1980, "I knew I was going to make it."

Fox's breakout role came via Family Ties, a sitcom that debuted in 1982. He held the gig for seven years, earning three Emmy awards for Lead Actor along the way.

In 1985, he became a movie star thanks to Back to the Future, which sparked two spinoff flicks.

Work kept on coming for the Canadian star, gaining another Emmy for the lead part in the comedy series Spin City. He also appeared in The Good Wife, Designated Survivor and launched his own sitcom, The Michael J. Fox Show, though the latter ended after just one season.

Despite Parkinson's taking a toll on him, he insisted he's "won more awards and had more nominations since I announced my diagnosis," something he did in 1998. "It may be that people feel bad for me, but I prefer to look at it as an acknowledgment for continuing to have a legitimate career."

His most recent project is the AppleTV+ doc Still, where he discussed his battle with the brain disorder.

"I don’t want to get the violins out ... yes, it hurts a lot. But what you learn is that nobody gives a s***. It’s just life. It doesn’t matter," Fox said in an interview of sharing his health woes with the world. "You suck it up and you move on. And there might be a story to tell in it. But only that. There’s no chit that you can present to a window for a refund."

Opt-out of personalized ads

