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Michael J. Fox Says His Parkinson's Diagnosis Has Been 'Hell' for Wife Tracy Pollan

Photo of Tracy Pollan & Michael J. Fox
Source: MEGA

Michael J. Fox said his Parkinson's disease diagnosis has been 'hell' for his wife Tracy Pollan.

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July 23 2026, Published 7:35 a.m. ET

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Michael J. Fox opened up about the impact his Parkinson's diagnosis and his decision to go public with it had on his wife, Tracy Pollan.

During a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, the actor admitted, "It was hell on Tracy."

"It was really hard on her — and it still is because it’s always changing," he added.

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Michael J. Fox Said He Didn't Want to Half-Measure His Activism For the Disease

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Image of Michael J. Fox told his wife that he wanted to advocate for Parkinson's disease properly.
Source: MEGA

Michael J. Fox told his wife that he wanted to advocate for Parkinson's disease properly.

The Teen Wolf star also revealed that, before going public with his diagnosis in 1998, he told his wife he wanted to utilize his platform for something bigger.

"I said to her, 'I have to go all the way here. No half measures,'" he said.

"I started to understand what it was like for these people who didn’t have the options or the choices I had, didn’t have the connections and the reason to be optimistic," Fox added.

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Image of Michael J. Fox launched a non-profit organization to help fund research for Parkinson's disease.
Source: MEGA

Michael J. Fox launched a non-profit organization to help fund research for Parkinson's disease.

"I needed to normalize it and just be that all the time. I said, 'I have to not hide this. F--- vanity,'" the Stuart Little star said.

Fox launched his non-profit organization, the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, in 2000. Since its founding, the organization has funded over $3 billion in research aimed at understanding the disorder better.

"We have to find a way to get through every day, and if we can find a way to get through every day and at the same time be fueling for our actions and our deeds and our philanthropy, then that’s a great thing," the Hollywood icon said.

"It’s individually elevating lives. So it’s not just the money, it’s not just the science — it’s the humanity," he added.

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Michael J. Fox Has Continued to Awe Fans Despite His Long Battle With Parkinson's Disease

Image of Michael J. Fox was diagnosed with young-onset Parkinson's disease in 1991.
Source: MEGA

Michael J. Fox was diagnosed with young-onset Parkinson's disease in 1991.

The Back to the Future star and his wife met on the set of the acclaimed sitcom Family Ties, where they played love interests. After dating for a few years, the couple got married in 1988.

Just three years later, in 1991, Fox was diagnosed with the neurological disorder. He was 29 at the time.

He was informed that he had about ten years of acting left before his condition would significantly impact his career, per Entertainment Weekly.

Image of Michael J. Fox earned an Emmy nomination for his guest role on 'Shrinking.'
Source: MEGA

Michael J. Fox earned an Emmy nomination for his guest role on 'Shrinking.'

However, he has continued to work in the industry for the last three decades, with one of his recent appearances being in Shrinking's third season, which aired in 2026.

He played Gerry, a character living with Parkinson's disease who shares honest feedback and coping strategies with Harrison Ford's character, Dr. Paul, who is also navigating the condition.

Fox also earned an Emmy nod for his guest role in the series.

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