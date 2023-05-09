Michael J. Fox Vows 'He's Not Going Anywhere' as Actor Suffers 'Intense Pain' From 30-Year Parkinson's Battle

"I don’t want to get the violins out. I’ve broken my hand, my elbow, my humerus, my other humerus, my shoulder, my face and some other s*** too. And all that stuff is amplified by the electricity of the tremors. So, yes, it hurts a lot," Fox detailed. "But what you learn is that nobody gives a s***. It’s just life. It doesn’t matter. You suck it up and you move on. And there might be a story to tell in it. But only that. There’s no chit that you can present to a window for a refund."

"What has made my life richer and more authentic as time has gone on is being really honest about the pain, and what it really has taken, and what has been lost," the Teen Wolf star expressed.