Michael J. Fox Doesn't 'Fear' Dying Amid 33-Year Parkinson's Battle: 'One Day I’ll Run Out of Gas'

That's one of the reasons that dad-of-four isn't afraid to acknowledge that his final days could come sooner rather than later.

"One day I’ll run out of gas. One day I’ll just say, ‘It’s not going to happen. I’m not going out today.’ If that comes, I’ll allow myself that," he explained in a new interview. "I’m 62 years old. Certainly, if I were to pass away tomorrow, it would be premature, but it wouldn’t be unheard of. And so, no, I don’t fear that."