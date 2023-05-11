Michael J. Fox and Wife Sit Courtside at NY Knicks Game as Actor Declares He Wants to 'Celebrate Life' Amid 'Intense' Parkinson's Battle
Date night in the Big Apple! As Michael J. Fox continues to promote his upcoming documentary, the actor and his wife, Tracy Pollan, were spotted sitting front row at a New York Knicks playoff game on Wednesday, April 10.
The movie star wore a gray jacket, black tee and dark pants for the outing, with Pollan rocking a black blazer over her yellow and black plaid shirt and black pants.
The parents-of-four were just a few of the famous faces who came out for the match, as they sat next to Chris Rock and Ciara, though Emily Ratajkowski, Penn Badgley and all three members of The Jonas Brothers were also in attendance.
Fox, 61, has been candidly discussing his tough battle with Parkinson's disease in lead up to the Friday, May 12, premiere of his AppleTV+ doc, Still.
"For some families, some people, it's a nightmare. It's a living hell," he confessed of the disorder in a recent interview. "They have to deal with realities that are beyond most people's understandings."
Fortunately, "my life is set up so I can pack Parkinson's along with me if I have to," the Family Ties alum explained.
The activist insisted he's sharing his story not for pity, but to shed light onto the issue and help others battle through it.
"I don’t want to get the violins out ... yes, it hurts a lot. But what you learn is that nobody gives a s***. It’s just life. It doesn’t matter," he stated. "You suck it up and you move on. And there might be a story to tell in it. But only that. There’s no chit that you can present to a window for a refund."
The Back to the Future lead noted that looking at the glass half full is what keeps him going.
"The depression is [not] so deep that I’m going to injure myself … it always comes back to a place where I go, 'Well, there’s more to celebrate in my life than there is to mourn,'" he revealed. "The pain speaks for itself. You either tolerate it or you don’t. I'm not going anywhere."
Daily Mail published photos of Fox and Pollan at the basketball game.