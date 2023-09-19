Michael Jackson's Skin Condition Led to 'Insecurity' About His 'Blotchy Appearance,' Son Prince Admits

"I have a skin disorder the pigmentation of my skin. It is something I cannot help," the late pop star told Oprah 30 years ago. "When people make up stories that I don't want to be who I am, it hurts me. It's a problem for me. I can't control it."

"But what about all the millions of people who sit in the sun to become darker, to become other than what they are? Nobody says nothing about that," Michael added at the time. "It's in my family, I can't control it. It makes me very sad. I try to control it, and using makeup evens it out because I have blotches on my skin and I have to even it out."