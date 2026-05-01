OK! Reveals the Most Shocking Elements Astonishingly Left Out of Michael Jackson Biopic
May 1 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
Michael Jackson's long-awaited biopic is facing criticism for omitting some of the most controversial and complex chapters of his life, with observers calling the film a strikingly sanitized portrayal of the late pop icon.
OK! can reveal the film traces the life of Jackson, who died in 2009 at age 50 from a massive drug overdose – from his childhood in Gary, Ind., through his rise to global superstardom with The Jackson Five and his record-breaking solo career.
Starring his nephew Jaafar Jackson, 29, the $152 million mega-production focuses heavily on his musical achievements, including albums such as Thriller and Bad – while avoiding the allegations of child sexual abuse that overshadowed his later years.
The project, backed by Michael's estate, was also forced into significant rewrites after legal complications tied to a past settlement restricted references to key figures connected to those allegations.
Critics and commentators have pointed to the film's omissions as evidence of a deliberate effort to reshape Michael's legacy.
One industry source told us: "Many of the more troubling and complex chapters of Michael's life have been deliberately set aside to make way for a much more refined and audience-friendly storyline. What emerges is a version of events that feels tightly controlled and selectively presented, rather than a fully rounded or unvarnished reflection of who he was and the controversies that surrounded him."
Another insider added: "By pushing the more contentious aspects of Michael's life to the margins and concentrating almost entirely on his musical genius, the film runs the risk of offering a narrative that avoids confronting the very controversies that came to dominate how he was discussed publicly. In doing so, it may leave audiences with an incomplete picture, one that glosses over the issues that shaped much of the conversation around him in later years."
Among the other elements absent from the film are Michael's widely reported struggles with prescription drug dependency, his controversial marriages to Lisa Marie Presley and Debbie Rowe, as well as the 2005 criminal trial following allegations of child abuse.
Although Michael was acquitted, the case remained a defining moment in his life and public perception.
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The film also avoids depicting the 2003 police raid on his Neverland Ranch, his eventual death from a drug overdose involving Propofol and his addiction to skin bleaching and plastic surgery, as well as rumors of his closeted homosexuality.
Dan Reed, who directed the 2019 documentary Leaving Neverland, has been particularly critical of the project.
He said: "It's a complete whitewash."
Critics also argued the film attempts to recast Michael as a victim while minimizing or ignoring the testimonies of his alleged abuse victims, some of whom were as young as seven at the time of the alleged molestation.
Even within Michael's own family, concerns have been raised about the film's portrayal. His daughter Paris Jackson said the project simply panders to a "fantasy" that die-hard Michael fans nurture.
The film's original script reportedly included a dramatization of the allegations involving Jordan Chandler, but those scenes were removed after it emerged that a legal agreement prohibited such depictions, leading to extensive reshoots costing an estimated $15 million.
Instead, the final version concludes on a high note, highlighting Michael's 1988 Bad world tour and emphasizing his musical legacy.
The approach stands in contrast to other music biopics, such as Bohemian Rhapsody and Walk the Line, which incorporated the personal struggles of their subjects as central narrative elements.
Despite the criticism, the film has generated significant anticipation. Its teaser reportedly attracted more than 100 million views within 24 hours, and early screenings have drawn enthusiastic responses from dedicated fans.
Industry analysts suggest the film could become one of the year's highest-grossing releases, reflecting enduring public fascination with Michael's life and music.
However, the singer's legacy remains contested. Legal cases involving alleged victims, including Wade Robson and James Safechuck are ongoing, with a trial scheduled to begin in November 2026.
After having their lawsuits dismissed in 2017 and subsequently revived due to changes in California law, the two men are moving forward with a combined trial against Michael's companies, MJJ Productions and MJJ Ventures, in which they allege the corporations failed to protect them from sexual abuse by Michael.