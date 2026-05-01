OK! Reveals the Most Shocking Elements Astonishingly Left Out of Michael Jackson Biopic

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Source: MEGA Michael Jackson died at age 50.

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Source: MEGA Michael Jackson's estate supports the new 'Michael' biopic.

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Source: MEGA Michael Jackson's controversial marriages were removed from the 'Michael' film.

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