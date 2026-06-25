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Michael Jackson's Pal Believes Singer Could Still Be Alive If Not for His 'Selfish' Dermatologist Who Enabled His Addiction

Michael Jackson
Source: MEGA

Michael Jackson's friend claims he could still be alive.

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June 25 2026, Published 11:15 a.m. ET

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One of Michael Jackson's close friends made bombshell claims about the star's dermatologist.

Emmy-winning producer and author Geoffrey Mark alleged to Page Six that "selfish" celebrity dermatologist Arnold Klein failed to adequately aid Jackson as he struggled with opioid and painkiller addictions.

"Arnie thought that Michael was addicted, but that didn’t stop him from writing the prescriptions," Mark alleged.

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'Arnie Couldn't Say 'No' To Michael'

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Michael Jackson
Source: MEGA

Michael Jackson's dermatologist allegedly enabled his addiction.

Jackson died at 50 years old in 2009 after struggling with addiction for several decades.

Mark socialized with Klein in the 1990s and it was the dermatologist who first introduced him to Jackson. Mark alleged that during the last months of Jackson's life, Klein administered dozens of Demerol and Botox treatments.

"Arnie was very much about the jet-set Hollywood life, knowing, being on the inside of all this stuff. I think that was Arnie’s drug," Mark alleged. "To that end, Arnie couldn’t say ‘no’ to Michael"

"Because saying ‘no’ to Michael would have ended that kind of entrée," he added.

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Michael Jackson
Source: MEGA

Michael Jackson was a frequent client of Arnold Klein for Botox and Demerol treatments.

By Mark's account, the glamorous dermatologist "didn’t try hard enough" to stop the pop star from ingesting all manner of substances that could have been harmful to him.

Instead, Mark alleged, Klein was focused on the status that having Jackson as a frequent client could offer him.

"His nature was having financial, social power and getting himself the spotlight, getting the men he wanted to be with, getting famous people to want him and need him, so that he was on the inside of things,” Mark claimed. “And then once he was on the inside, he used what he learned to further himself.”

Klein died in 2015 at the age of 70.

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How Did Michael Jackson Die?

Conrad Murray ; Michael Jackson'
Source: MEGA

Michael Jackson's addiction allegedly began in the 1980s.

Jackson was allegedly known to use a laundry list of substances and narcotics toward the end of his life, including cocaine, Demerol, anesthesia, Diprivan, Xanax, Zoloft, Lorazepam and Diazepam.

He ultimately died of acute propofol and benzodiazepine intoxication after suffering cardiac arrest at his Los Angeles home. Dr. Conrad Murray administered the medication in an attempt to treat Jackson's insomnia.

He was charged with involuntary manslaughter and served less than two years in prison.

Mark recalled Jackson's addiction beginning in the 1980s after he suffered burns from a pyrotechnic accident.

"Back then, I realized Michael needed help," Mark claimed, adding, "An ethical doctor or a good psychologist could have helped him."

Michael Jackson
Source: MEGA

Geoffrey Mark claimed that only Michael Jackson could've stopped his addiction.

Mark, however, did recognize that the addiction was Jackson's and only he, truly, could have put a stop to it.

“Michael had millions of dollars to go to other doctors who would have just as happily taken the money and enabled him,” Mark said. “So unfortunately … the addiction was already there, and no one person could have made a difference, except Michael himself.”

“An addict needs a moment of clarity,” he added, “to understand, ‘If I don’t change, I’m gonna die.'”

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