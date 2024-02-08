Sunny Hostin Reveals Nancy Grace Changed 'The View' Star's Spanish Birth Name for TV After 'Struggling' to Pronounce It

"She struggled, every take," Hostin explained during a recent episode of the PBS documentary series Finding Your Roots. "It was just so crazy. She couldn’t get it. Then she said, at the break, 'Can I say something to you?' I was like, 'Sure.' She was like, 'Do you have another name? A nickname?’ And she just kept at it. She was basically telling me, 'You’re very good at this, but that name is not gonna fly. You need to just go by a nickname.'"

"I said, ‘Some friends in school who couldn’t pronounce my name call me Sunny. But, no one in my family calls me Sunny, I don’t use it professionally.' The next segment, I was Sunny Hostin," she continued of her time on CourtTV, which she joined nearly two decades ago.