Michelle Branch Calls Off Divorce From Patrick Carney After Messy Split
Giving it another shot? Michelle Branch has called off her divorce from Patrick Carney — one month after she was arrested for a domestic violence incident.
According to court documents obtained by Radar, the singer and the Black Keys drummer have told the court their decision.
“As evidenced by the signatures below, that the parties, Michelle Jacquet Branch and Patrick James Carney, are seeking a suspension of the divorce proceedings in this cause to effect reconciliation," the documents read.
The papers explain that the two will go to counseling sessions and live together going forward. However, both “shall not be determined condonation of any prior misconduct and all acts or actions by the parties prior to the entry of this order shall remain and constitute grounds for divorce.”
The musicians will attempt to make their marriage work over the next six months, and then they will decide whether to divorce or stay together.
As OK! previously reported, the "Everywhere" songstress was arrested and booked after she slapped the rocker "in the facial area one or two times" in August.
The Davidson County Sheriff's Office later released Branch, but she had to pay $1,000 for bail.
The same day, Branch shared an update on her marriage.
"To say that I am totally devastated doesn't even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness," she said in a statement.
The brunette beauty, who shares Rhys James, 4, and daughter Willie Jacquet with Carney, got married in April 2019, but she later accused him of cheating. On August 10, Branch tweeted but then deleted a note about Carney being unfaithful while she was sitting at home with their 6-month-old baby.