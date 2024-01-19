OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Michelle Obama
OK LogoNEWS

Michelle Obama Could 'Wiggle' Her Way Into 2024 Presidential Race, Claims Columnist

michelle obama wiggle room election
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 19 2024, Published 3:02 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Will Michelle Obama try to insert herself into the 2024 election?

"Plans are to grab Michelle for the Democratic presidency choice. Making the music is Barack the orchestra leader," New York Post columnist Cindy Adams wrote. "The Obamas are now nudging to force SloMo Joe to go. Drop out. It’s like who else is there?"

Article continues below advertisement
michelle obama wiggle room election
Source: mega

Many people claim Michelle Obama will run for president this year.

Adams wouldn't be shocked if Michelle "sneaks her way into the 2024 race."

"A Joe flop-out offers probability Michelle could wiggle in. Obama’s negotiating to make that happen," she added.

Article continues below advertisement
michelle obama wiggle room election
Source: mega

Columnist Cindy Adams claims Michelle Obama will insert herself into the race.

This wouldn't be the first time Michelle's name has been thrown around. As OK! previously reported, earlier this month, Fox News host Kennedy claimed the book author, 60, is eyeing a career in politics.

“She wants to run,” Kennedy stated. “So, this is her way — now that she’s talking about politics, if she were really concerned about the future and tenor of the country, she would be on the campaign trail with Joe Biden. She is just as concerned about him as she is about Donald Trump. This is her way of sending out a little canary into the coal mine to see if it lives, and I think this could be beginning of her campaign.”

Article continues below advertisement

Days prior, Obama admitted she's nervous for the future, especially since Donald looks like he could win the upcoming election.

“I am terrified about what could possibly happen,” she shared on Jay Shetty's "On Purpose" podcast, which was released on January 8. “Because our leaders matter. Who we select, who speaks for us, who holds that bully pulpit — it affects us in ways that sometimes I think people take for granted. The fact that people think that government, does it really even do anything? And I’m like, ‘Oh my God, does government do everything for us.’ And we cannot take this democracy for granted. And sometimes I worry that we do."

“Those are the things that keep me up,” she said, adding that war "in too many regions," the future of artificial intelligence and education are also concerning to her

MORE ON:
Michelle Obama
michelle obama wiggle room election
Source: mega

Ted Cruz claims Michelle Obama will run for president.

Article continues below advertisement

Kennedy isn't the only person to talk about Michelle's next move, as Ted Cruz had similar thoughts.

"Here's the scenario that I think is perhaps the most likely and most dangerous," Cruz began in September 2023. "In August of 2024, the Democrat kingmakers jettison Joe Biden and parachute in Michelle Obama."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
michelle obama wiggle room election
Source: mega

Michelle Obama said she's worried for what the future holds.

"Michelle Obama – number one, you don't infuriate African-American women, which is a critical part of the constituency the Democrats are relying on to win. Number 2 – If you pick from any of the four, the other three are pissed. Because they're all to some extent, peers, they're rivals, all jabbing knives at each other. Michelle Obama because she was the first lady has the ability to parachute in above all four and say, 'Hey, we're not picking among any of you,'" he added before noting that it could put the Republicans in "very serious danger" when it comes to winning the presidency.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.