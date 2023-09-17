'Utter Nonsense': Donald Trump Slammed for Claiming He Is Beating Barack Obama in the Polls in Latest Speech
Donald Trump has been ridiculed.
In his speech at the Washington, D.C. Pray Vote Stand Summit, on Friday, September 15, the former president claimed that he was beating Barack Obama in the current polls, when he meant to say he was ahead of rival Joe Biden.
"As you know, Crooked Joe Biden and the radical left thugs who have weaponized law enforcement to arrest their leading political opponent, leading by a lot, including Obama. I'll tell you. You take a look at Obama and take a look at some of the things that he's done. This is the same thing. The country is very divided and we did– With Obama, we won an election that everyone said couldn't be won," he said to the crowded venue.
"We beat Hillary Clinton. You know, I used to I used to call her Crooked Hillary. I'd say Crooked Hillary, but I took that name away from her. That was a great day. About two months ago, I said, you know what? Because I don't like using names on people doubles. I think we have a lot of words out there. So I took now I call her Beautiful Hillary's a beautiful woman. And rather than Sleepy Joe, we call him Crooked Joe because it's a very appropriate name," he continued his rant, trying to cover up his mistake.
Clips of the remarks were later put up on X, formerly known as Twitter, where many blasted the 2024 presidential hopeful.
"Tell me again how Joe Biden is the candidate who's too old and slow," one person penned directed at the 77-year-old, who has often ridiculed the sitting president's cognitive abilities.
A second user added, "Donald Trump thinks World War 2 is right around the corner and that Obama is a leading political candidate. That's utter nonsense. It's clear that Trump is suffering from mental decline. When will Republicans acknowledge this?" referencing a separate gaffe Trump made Friday, saying Biden was going to start "World War 2."
"Yet he still brags about acing his dementia tests a few years ago," a third person said, while a fourth noted, "Trump's word salads never disappoint."
"Somebody forgot to give him his medication," a fifth person joked.