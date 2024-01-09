Michelle Obama Isn't Helping Joe Biden With His Presidential Campaign as 'She Wants to Run,' Claims Fox News Host
Fox News host Kennedy claims Michelle Obama isn't putting all of her efforts behind President Joe Biden's re-election campaign, as she apparently wants to get into the White House one day.
“She wants to run,” said co-host Kennedy. “So, this is her way — now that she’s talking about politics, if she were really concerned about the future and tenor of the country, she would be on the campaign trail with Joe Biden. She is just as concerned about him as she is about Donald Trump. This is her way of sending out a little canary into the coal mine to see if it lives, and I think this could be beginning of her campaign.”
Kennedy's comments come one day after Obama, 59, spoke about her concerns ahead of the 2024 election.
“I am terrified about what could possibly happen,” she shared on Jay Shetty's "On Purpose" podcast, which was released on January 8. “Because our leaders matter. Who we select, who speaks for us, who holds that bully pulpit — it affects us in ways that sometimes I think people take for granted. The fact that people think that government, does it really even do anything? And I’m like, ‘Oh my God, does government do everything for us.’ And we cannot take this democracy for granted. And sometimes I worry that we do."
“Those are the things that keep me up,” she said, adding that war "in too many regions," the future of artificial intelligence and education are also concerning to her.
As OK! previously reported, Ted Cruz also predicted the former first lady has something up her sleeve.
"Here's the scenario that I think is perhaps the most likely and most dangerous," Cruz began in September 2023. "In August of 2024, the Democrat kingmakers jettison Joe Biden and parachute in Michelle Obama."
"Michelle Obama – number one, you don't infuriate African-American women, which is a critical part of the constituency the Democrats are relying on to win. Number 2 – If you pick from any of the four, the other three are pissed. Because they're all to some extent, peers, they're rivals, all jabbing knives at each other. Michelle Obama because she was the first lady has the ability to parachute in above all four and say, 'Hey, we're not picking among any of you,'" he added before noting that it could put the Republicans in "very serious danger" when it comes to winning the presidency.