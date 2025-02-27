Michelle Trachtenberg Shut Down Question About 'Gossip Girl' Costar Blake Lively's Ongoing Legal Battle With Justin Baldoni Days Before Her Tragic Death
Michelle Trachtenberg was caught up in a social media exchange regarding her Gossip Girl costar Blake Lively just days before her untimely death.
When the young actress was questioned about the ongoing legal drama, she wasted no time shutting the topic down with her fans.
On January 16, Trachtenberg posted a picture of herself on Instagram wearing sunglasses and posing with her arms crossed.
She captioned the photo: "It takes a lot of strength to see through all the b-------. And some dark sunglasses. 🕶️ #newyork."
In the comments, an Instagram user asked the 39-year-old actress: "Would love to see you release a statement on the Blake drama ❤️ Or idk if this is a direct statement?"
Trachtenberg responded, "Gosh. I'm busy worrying about real world news and families who have no home anymore from the L.A. fires. But you do you. 🙄."
As OK! previously reported, Lively sued her It Ends With Us costar and director Justin Baldoni in December 2024, claiming he'd sexually harassed her during the production of the film and then launched a "smear campaign" against her to "destroy" her career.
"The emotional impact on Ms. Lively has been extreme, not only affecting her, but her family, including her husband and four children," her lawsuit stated.
The following month, Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, said they planned to "release every single text message between the two of them."
"We want the truth to be out there," he continued at the time. "We want the documents to be out there. We want people to make their determination based on receipts."
Shortly after, Baldoni and his production company filed a $400 million countersuit against Lively — as well as her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and her publicist, Leslie Sloane — for defamation, civil extortion, false light invasion of privacy, and other allegations.
- Michelle Trachtenberg's Shocking Death: 'Gossip Girl' Costar Ed Westwick Says He's 'So Sad' After Actress Was Found Dead at Age 39
- Michelle Trachtenberg Made Her Final Public Appearance at Christian Siriano Event Just Over 1 Year Before Her Shocking Death
- Rosie O'Donnell Claims Her Late 'Harriet the Spy' Costar Michelle Trachtenberg 'Struggled' Before Her Death: 'I Wish I Could Have Helped'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Trachtenberg's cause of death remains undisclosed, and while a liver transplant prior to her passing has been reported by sources, the exact circumstances surrounding her death are yet to be determined.
Police insiders affirmed there is currently no suspicion of foul play involved in her sudden death.
Best known for her iconic role as Georgina Sparks on Gossip Girl, Trachtenberg's career spanned both television and film, with credits in projects such as Harriet the Spy, Eurotrip, Buffy the Vampire Slayer and Ice Princess.
As OK! previously reported, the news of Trachtenberg's passing was met with shock and sadness from several of her Hollywood peers.
Her former Gossip Girl costar Ed Westwick expressed his condolences on Instagram, sharing: "So sad to hear of the passing of @michelletrachtenberg. Sending prayers."
Trachtenberg's Harriet the Spy costar Rosie O'Donnell also released a statement following the young star's death that read: "Heartbreaking. I loved her very much. She struggled the last few years. I wish I could have helped."