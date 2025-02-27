Michelle Trachtenberg Shut Down Question About 'Gossip Girl' Costar Blake Lively's Ongoing Legal Battle With Justin Baldoni Days Before Her Tragic Death

As OK! previously reported, Lively sued her It Ends With Us costar and director Justin Baldoni in December 2024, claiming he'd sexually harassed her during the production of the film and then launched a "smear campaign" against her to "destroy" her career.

"The emotional impact on Ms. Lively has been extreme, not only affecting her, but her family, including her husband and four children," her lawsuit stated.

The following month, Baldoni's lawyer, Bryan Freedman, said they planned to "release every single text message between the two of them."

"We want the truth to be out there," he continued at the time. "We want the documents to be out there. We want people to make their determination based on receipts."

Shortly after, Baldoni and his production company filed a $400 million countersuit against Lively — as well as her husband, Ryan Reynolds, and her publicist, Leslie Sloane — for defamation, civil extortion, false light invasion of privacy, and other allegations.