Mickey Rourke's Biggest Controversies: From His 'Celebrity Big Brother UK' Exit to Spousal Abuse and More

During a 1989 news conference to promote his film Francesco, Mickey Rourke confirmed he donated most of his earnings from the project to Joe Doherty, a Provisional Irish Republican Army (IRA) member who was arrested and imprisoned after the killing of Herbert Westmacott in the 1980s.

"Yes I have, to causes in Northern Ireland. Yes, to Joe Doherty, who is a prisoner in New York City," he said at the time, per the Los Angeles Times.

After attracting criticism, Rourke issued a statement through a spokesman, clarifying he had "only been involved in humanitarian aid in Northern Ireland, never with the Irish Republican Army."

"If people in England choose to use this as a platform to persecute me as an Irish Catholic American, then that is their indulgence," he said.