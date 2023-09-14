OK Magazine
Mike Pence Refuses to Answer Whether He'd Dine Alone With His VP Candidate If She Was a Woman

By:

Sep. 14 2023, Published 12:00 p.m. ET

Would Mike Pence break his promise to his wife if he comes the next president?

During a NewsNation Town Hall, the former VP was asked about a potential running mate in the 2024 election, noting he would have no problem working with a female vice president.

mike pence refuses answer dine alone vp candidate woman
Mike Pence is gunning against Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis for the Republican nomination.

However, his words prompted the NewsNation host to bring up a potential conflict, as Pence revealed that after he and wife Karen tied the knot in 1985, he promised her he would never dine alone with another woman.

The host noted that one of the "hallmarks" of Pence and Donald Trump's time in the White House were their frequent private lunches together, leading the TV anchor to ask, "How would that work out if you had a female vice president?"

mike pence refuses answer dine alone vp candidate woman
The former VP promised his wife he'd never dine alone with another woman.

"Well, that’s a very clever question. It really is," Pence replied, sparking laughter from the audience.

"Let me say, it’s a promise that my wife and I made to one another. It wasn’t a thing that was particularly controversial," the Republican noted. "When I was first elected to Congress, I did an interview about the fact that we kept our family close in public service. Somebody asked us about some of the promises we’ve made to one another, and I remember I said, ‘Well I promised her that I wouldn’t dine alone with a woman that’s not my wife.’"

mike pence refuses answer dine alone vp candidate woman
The spouses married in 1985 and share three kids.

Pence said his words "became quite an issue" once they resurfaced in the media.

When questioned whether he believes the backlash was "unfair criticism," he said, "I respect the way anyone manages their marriage. I never want to feel like I'm imposing my values on anybody."

The former VP pointed out that he and Karen actually received a ton of support amid the headlines and then referenced a New York Times poll, claiming that more than 60 percent of married couples thought his promise was a good idea.

The politician concluded his words by calling his spouse and their kids the greatest "blessing."

