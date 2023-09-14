Mike Pence Refuses to Answer Whether He'd Dine Alone With His VP Candidate If She Was a Woman
Would Mike Pence break his promise to his wife if he comes the next president?
During a NewsNation Town Hall, the former VP was asked about a potential running mate in the 2024 election, noting he would have no problem working with a female vice president.
However, his words prompted the NewsNation host to bring up a potential conflict, as Pence revealed that after he and wife Karen tied the knot in 1985, he promised her he would never dine alone with another woman.
The host noted that one of the "hallmarks" of Pence and Donald Trump's time in the White House were their frequent private lunches together, leading the TV anchor to ask, "How would that work out if you had a female vice president?"
"Well, that’s a very clever question. It really is," Pence replied, sparking laughter from the audience.
"Let me say, it’s a promise that my wife and I made to one another. It wasn’t a thing that was particularly controversial," the Republican noted. "When I was first elected to Congress, I did an interview about the fact that we kept our family close in public service. Somebody asked us about some of the promises we’ve made to one another, and I remember I said, ‘Well I promised her that I wouldn’t dine alone with a woman that’s not my wife.’"
- Mike Pence Cracks Joke After Foul-Mouthed Heckler Tells Him to Leave the Country: Watch
- 'Absolutely False': Donald Trump Slams Ex-VP Mike Pence for Going to the 'Dark Side' and 'Making Up Stories' About Him
- Chris Christie Mocks 'Amateur' Vivek Ramaswamy, Likens Him to Barack Obama: 'Skinny Guy With an Odd Last Name'
Pence said his words "became quite an issue" once they resurfaced in the media.
When questioned whether he believes the backlash was "unfair criticism," he said, "I respect the way anyone manages their marriage. I never want to feel like I'm imposing my values on anybody."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The former VP pointed out that he and Karen actually received a ton of support amid the headlines and then referenced a New York Times poll, claiming that more than 60 percent of married couples thought his promise was a good idea.
The politician concluded his words by calling his spouse and their kids the greatest "blessing."
Mediaite reported on Pence's interview.