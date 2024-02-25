Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino Says His Wife Showed 'Me the Real Meaning of Life' After Addiction Battle
Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino is grateful his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, has stuck by his side through the ups and the downs.
"That girl’s got sainthood. I was in active addiction when we reconnected in 2013, and she fought her little heart out and showed me the real meaning of life," the reality star, 41, said in an interview.
In his new book, Reality Check: Making the Best of The Situation – How I Overcame Addiction, Loss, and Prison, the Jersey Shore star, who spent eight months in prison for tax evasion, didn't hold back when talking about his struggles with addiction and jail stint.
"It was in 2015. I had already spent about a million dollars on lawyers, a half million on oxycodone and cocaine. The Lamborghinis and the Ferraris were long gone, and I was unemployed about to be evicted. I was in a really bad spot," he explained.
He continued, "I wanted to escape what I was feeling, so I asked a friend if we could score some pills. Instead, he threw a bundle of heroin on my lap. I was confronted with the devil. I tried it, and I didn’t like it, but the devil on my shoulder told me to try more. My mom called at that moment saying she was worried about me. I felt that God was trying to speak to me. I flushed the heroin and told Lauren I needed to go to rehab. I haven’t looked back since."
Fortunately, the MTV star, who shares two kids with Lauren: Romeo and and Mia, is in a great spot now, especially as they prep for baby No. 3. "I truly changed pretty much every aspect of myself. I went from The Situation to The Inspiration. I did it for myself, for my family and for my future. I proved that change is possible and that the comeback is always greater than the setback," he shared.
"It’s a happy circus! If you’re ready and really in it, it’s magical. It really is," he said of his life now. "I’m The Daduation! Changing diapers, putting babies to bed. I have a chicken coop, and every morning Romeo comes out with me and gets eggs.”
In Touch spoke to Mike.