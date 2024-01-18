Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino's Wife Lauren Didn't Know He Tried Heroin Until She Read His Book: 'I Cried Every Chapter'
When Mike "The Situation" Sorrentino and his wife, Lauren Sorrentino, tied the knot in 2018, they made a pact to always tell each other everything — but there was one thing the blonde beauty didn't know about her husband until she read his memoir.
The couple dished on the dad-of-two's addiction and more on an episode of The Tamron Hall Show, where they discussed how Lauren was never aware her spouse once tried heroin.
"Reading this whole book was very emotional for me because I was there for so many years of it, so I had my own memories to fall back on while I read his version of it," the blonde beauty, 39, explained. "And that was the one story I had never heard. So it was shocking and upsetting."
"And I told him, I cried every chapter of this book," she added.
"We have a policy of full disclosure in our marriage where I tell her everything, and this was the one thing before we got married that she didn't even know that she saved my life along with my mom at the time," the newly minted author noted. "They didn't even know."
The Jersey Shore star detailed the moment he tried the hard drug, recalling how he was in his room alone and at "rock bottom."
"I had lost the millions and the Ferraris, and I was on pre-trial, I had no money left and I was depressed," he shared, referring to his tax evasion case which resulted in eight months in prison. "I wanted to get out of that feeling."
"I had the heroin in my hand, and I tried it. And the devil on my shoulder was like, 'Why don't you try a little bit more?'" he spilled. "But as I went in to try that little bit more — in one hand was the heroin, the phone is ringing, and it says 'Mom' on it. And I was like, 'How can you reconcile Mom on one hand and the devil on the other?'"
"As that was happening, at the same time, the door is being knocked and being banged, and it was my then-girlfriend who is now my wife," he added. "So at that particular time, I was like, 'This is a sign from the almighty and I'm gonna listen to it.'"
Tamron Hall started tearing up, to which he emotionally responded, "I almost break down every time I say that story because it's so true. God had spared my life in order for me to tell my story to save others."